Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — February 9, 2022

Lawton City Council Meeting

February 9, 2022 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on February 9, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship center. Mayor Pro-Tem Pat Saunders called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Otto, Roth, and Saunders. Mayor Pedersen and Councilman Nelsen were absent. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, Ethan Pitt, Steven Benne, James Loomis, Joshua Loomis, Kent Amundson, WCSO Sgt. Rose, Jason Braunschweig, Jen Braunschweig, Howard Smith, Blake Stubbs, and Ryan Beardshear.

Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: James Loomis introduced himself to the council and spoke about his intentions to run for Woodbury County Attorney in the upcoming elections.

Sheriff: WCSO Sgt Rose reported the WCSO conducted 48 hours and 12 minutes of directed patrols and had 4 calls for service. Deputies also spent 10 hours doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District. Sgt Rose also shared there has been phone scams affecting some county residents as well as stolen vehicle parts and copper.

Fire: There were 6 calls for service in the month of January.

Clerk: Clerk reported receiving the first request for payment from H&R for the new building. The new meter reader will be coming this month. The software company will be charging us an additional implementation fee to integrate the new reader into the system. FY20 and FY21 annual audit exam has been completed. The findings should be coming soon. The garbage contract with Gill Hauling expires in April so RFP’s will need to go out next month. The LB FAMILY Group was awarded the $2,000 grant from Farm Credit Services. The check will be issued to the city, then distributed to them. Bill Krohn contacted the city to see if we could use trees through the Cargill Cares program. The city requested 10 Red Oak trees to be planted around town. There was one verbal complaint about people not picking up after their dogs on the trail and around town in other people’s yards. There was one building permit for 99 Cedar St for fencing.

Mayor: Nothing to report.

Public Works: Director reported the city tree pile has been cleaned up and ready to be relocated. Bathroom stalls have been installed at Tara Way shelter house. A new light was put in at the front of the fire station. Work is being done on the street sweeper.

Attorney: Ryan Beardshear was present and had nothing new to report from Metcalf.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the minutes of the January 12, 2022 regular meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Saunders to approve February disbursements, January claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Loan financing: Steven Benne, from the Iowa Area Development Group, was present and discussed the USDA RLF program. The city would be applying for an up to $300,000 loan/grant with USDA then the Woodbury County REC would match $60,000 toward the project. The loan would then be paid back to WC REC over 10 years at 0% then would stay in a RLF to be loaned out within Woodbury County. There would be an administration fee of 1% per year from Woodbury County. After discussion, motion by Heiss, second by Otto to apply for funds with the USDA/Woodbury County REC loan program. After a roll call vote, motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Hearing: Mayor Pro-Tem Saunders opened the public hearing for the Maximum Property Tax Levy for FY23 Budget, at 5:52pm. With no written or in person comments or concerns, Mayor Pro-Tem Saunders closed the public hearing at, 5:54pm.

RESOLUTION 2022-07

APPROVE MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS REQUESTED FOR FISCAL YEAR JULY 1, 2022 TO JUNE 30, 2023

Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the maximum property tax dollars at $296,993 for the fiscal year 2022-2023. After a roll call vote, motion carried with Heiss, Otto, Roth, and Saunders voting aye.

Budget: Discussion took place on budget figures for FY2023.

March Meeting: Council will keep the regular meeting date of the 9th for the March meeting. Clerk will be absent.

Public Hearing Final Budget Adoption FY23: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to approve setting the public hearing for the final adoption of the proposed budget for FY23, for March 9, 2022 at 5:30pm during the regular scheduled meeting. Clerk will publish notice of public hearing as required.

Budget FY22 Amendment: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to set the public hearing for the proposed FY22 budget amendment for March 9, 2022 at 5:30pm during the regular scheduled meeting. Clerk will publish notice of public hearing as required.

Main Street: Council discussed the project including concerns with garbage pickup, parking, duration of time, and city blocks effected. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve resurfacing Main St, from Tara Way to Elm Street, with Frank’s Asphalt for up to $100,000 as provided in the FY22 budget. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Ordinance 2022-01: Discussion on Ordinance 2022-01 Amending Chapter 105.06 Separation of Yard Waste Required. Concerns that the ordinance needs to specifically say no commercial dumping allowed at the tree pile. After discussion council will table the first reading of the ordinance until the March meeting to allow for changes to be made.

Grants: Discussion on grant opportunities as part of the IIJA. No action at this time.

With no further business, motion by Heiss, second by Otto to adjourn the meeting at 6:35pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

________________________

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues — January 2022

ACCO UNLIMITED Chlorine & Injection fitting $1,015.80

AMAZON.COM Clothing Reim-bursements – Boots $371.95

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing $399.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY Fire Extinguisher Testing $247.35

BOMGAARS Black spray paint/Supp Diesel $108.18

BROWN SUPPLY Ball corp valves – water line $178.50

CHRIS ALTER 1st Place Lighting Contest $100.00

CITY OF LAWTON Fire Utilities $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER Child Support $410.76

DAVE MCARTHUR 2nd Place Lighting Contest $75.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,156.81

FELD FIRE Foam & ratchet assembly $299.89

GARY PETERS 4th Place Lighting Contest $25.00

GILL HAULING, INC. December Garbage $6,143.07

HAKA LLC Fuel $658.78

I&S GROUP Wastewater Facility Improvements $1,361.50

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS $1,325.04

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,896.65

JOHN & ALICIA SANDERS 3rd Place Lighting Contest $50.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS INC. Oxg & Acet/Cart $ 240.95

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER Water $7.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY Hoist for lift station $147.19

METCALF LAW OFFICE Legal Services $384.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $2,994.75

OFFICE SUPPLY.COM PAPER TOWELS/TP $160.11

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT $17.00

SPLASHTOP PROGRAM FOR COMPUTER $60.00

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY CALENDAR & RECEIPT BOOK $43.67

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTO Install ignition $180.00

TERRY CLARKSON Best Meaning Lighting Contest $50.00

THE RECORD December Publishing $401.20

TREAS. STATE IA Q4 2021 WET Payment $923.71

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING Salt & Sand Mix $1,230.00

WELLMARK Health Insurance $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE & INTERNET $472.46

Claims total by fund: General $13,105.13, Fire $873.27, Road Use Taxes $2,879.75, American Rescue Plan $262.97, Water $7,612.61, Sewer $3,308.23

Revenues total by fund: General $14,041.66, Fire $500, Road Use Taxes $10,688.46, LOST $12,248.74, Water $12,730.77, Water deposit $200, Sewer $12,218.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 24, 2022