Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — February 16, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Bret Hayworth and Joel Robinson are present. Tom Conolly joins by phone. Paul Malm is absent. John Parks joins by phone call around 5:40 pm and disconnects around 5:45pm. Robinson motions to approve agenda, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motioned to approve the minutes from the meetings on January 19, 24 and 26, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the January Treasurer’s report, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

The City received a building permit for Ridge II Lot 46 on Prairie View Lane. It was sent to Inspector Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Sailer, and Chris Howrey. No speakers during Open Forum.

No Police Department update given. Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer informed the council that representatives from Bussey Iowa Fire Department are interested in buying the Pumper Truck for the price of $45,000. At around 5:38pm Hayworth motioned to open the Public Hearing on the sale of the Fire Department Pumper Truck, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No public comment was received before or during the meeting, so at around 5:39 pm, Conolly motions to close the Public hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Conolly motions to approve Resolution 2022-13 approving the sale of the Fire Department pumper truck to Bussey Fire Department for $45,000, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. At around 5:40 pm Robinson motioned to open the Public Hearing on the Maximum Property Tax Dollars to Certify for levy, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No public comments were received before or during the meeting, so at around 5:41 pm, Robinson motioned to close the public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. John Parks joins by speaker phone call at around 5:40 pm.

Council considers Resolution 2022-15 approving Maximum Property Tax Dollars Levy. Roll Call vote: Parks – Aye, Robinson – Aye, Hayworth – Aye, Conolly – Aye. All ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the proposed FY 2022-23 Budget and discussion ensues. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing for Adoption of 2022-23 Budget to March 16th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council hears second reading of Ordinance 2022-1 allowing the Mayor reimbursement for attendance of mandatory meeting at $50 per meeting and Robinson motions to approve it, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-14 approving and authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the notes; and approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate. This is regarding the $450,000 loan over 10 years from Security National Bank that is tentatively scheduled to close on March 9th, 2022. Hayworth motions to adopt Resolution 2022-14, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 6:05 pm and Hayworth seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 206,452.28

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 0

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 0

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 0

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 0

TIF LMI TOTAL 0

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 0

WATER TOTAL 10,359.46

SEWER TOTAL 12,841.63

LIFT STATION UPGRADE

TOTAL 46,560.00

STORM WATER TOTAL 875.67

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 277,089.04

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 1/21/2022- 2/16/2022

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 447.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 474.00

BADGER METER MONTHLY WATER METER SOFTWARE 83.50

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMMUNITY CENTER BOND

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL CHAMBER DUES 276.00

COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,724.10

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 166.52

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 653.14

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 271.12

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,637.28

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY BALANCE PD TIRES 125.49

HUNDERTMARK POWERWASHER MAINTENANCE 391.21

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING CONCEPT/COST EST. 735.00

INTERNAT’L ASSN. CHIEFS OF POLICE ANNUAL DUES 190.00

IA ASSOC MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ANNUAL DUES 770.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 1.40

IPERS IPERS 5,451.24

IRS FED/FICA TAX 7,059.51

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR PD VEHICLE MAINT – BRAKES RAM 785.62

LEXIPOL LAW ENFORCEMENT POLICY 1,791.70

MENARDS FIRE STATION REMODEL 982.66

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 9,339.74

MOCIC ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 100.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 70.10

PLUMBING AND HEATING WHOLESALE MAINTENANCE 77.82

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 219.09

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,550.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 197.11

AMERICAN RED CROSS ENROLL POOL IN LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 300.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 122.73

STARNET TECHNOLOGIES LIFT STATION MAINTENANCE 240.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,311.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TOYNE NEW TRUCK FINAL PAYMENT 186,700.73

UNITY POINT CLINIC TESTING 67.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 998.00

WEX BANK FUEL 1,099.51

WIATEL PHONE AND INTERNET 270.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTIONS 416.34

==============

Accounts Payable Total 233,075.44

Invoices: Paid 16,361.79

Invoices: Scheduled 216,713.65

Payroll Checks 21,405.33

==============

Report Total 254,480.77

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 1/21/2022 – 2/16/2022

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 235,112.20

110 ROAD USE TAX 2,972.19

200 DEBT SERVICE 0.00

600 WATER 7,750.11

610 SEWER 8,646.27

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 254,480.77

