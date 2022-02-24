MVAO Updated School Board Agenda — February 28, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation of Proposed School Calendar for 2022-2023 School Year

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports ……………………………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills …………………………………………………………………………… Attachment #3

E. Activity Account………………………………………………………………………………………………. Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program ……………………………………………………………………………………….. Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications………………..……………..…Enclosure B1

B. Purchase of Wrestling Mat……………………………………………………………….Enclosure B2

C. Appointment of School District Legal Counsel for FY 2022 and FY 2023……………..Enclosure B3

D. Approval of Spring 2022 Coaches……………………………………………………….Enclosure B4

E. FFA Summer Trip………………………………………………………………………..Enclosure B5

F. Spanish Club Trip………………………………………………………………………..Enclosure B6

G. 2022-2023 School Year Calendar Approval……………………………………………..Enclosure B7

H. Set Fees for Summer Drivers’ Education 2022………………………………………….Enclosure B8

I. Anthon Building Light Quotes and Tech Room Quote………………..….……………..Enclosure B9

J. Student Management System for 2022-2023…………………………….……………..Enclosure B10

K. MOU for Regional Career Academy……………………………………………………Enclosure B11

L. Review and Approval of Board Policy 505.5……………………………………………Enclosure B12

M. Master Contract for 2022-2023…………………………………………………………Enclosure B13

V. Discussion Items

A. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute………………………………Enclosure C1

B. Mission and Vison Statement……………………………………………………………….Enclosure C2

C. High School Career and Technical Programming Opportunities…………………………..Enclosure C3

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports………………………………………………………………………Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 21, 2022– 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.