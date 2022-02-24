Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — February 1, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 1, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 2/1/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 1/25/22. All votes aye; Kass abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/1/22 claims and 1/21/22 &1/31/22 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2021 wages paid for publication as follows: Ken Ahlers 63,793.06, Noel Ahmann 11,375.22, Carter Alcorn 4,917.00, Austin Allard 2,312.80, Keaton Alons 47,224.62, Craig Anderson 35,299.92, Sandra Anderson 38,044.64, Brenda Arens 47,352.02, Jaclyn Arens 28,462.67, Amy Augustine 48,584.64, Craig Bartolozzi 7,670.72, Nick Beeck 71,041.44, Cole Beitelspacher 53,356.76, Lonnie Bohlke 60,347.44, Rachelle Bohlke 8,596.65, Larry Bohnenkamp 59,449.08, Jim Bolton 56,468.07, Keri Borchers 59,272.80, Jacqueline Bossman 11,385.00, Jason Bring 92,740.44, Erica Brodersen 39,642.31, Steve Bunkers 600.00, Brandon Cabney 74,328.73, Jeremiah Casson 53,075.75, Derek Christoffel 51,238.92, Kenedy Crowley 1,626.73, Jaedyn Dannenberg 2,971.50, Conner Delfs 74,972.21, Victoria DeVos 53,582.88, Dan Dirks 27,040.44, Scott Dorhout 86,621.61, Diana Dowhower 7,297.92, Kelsey Durr 15,849.85, David Erdmann 64,853.01, Ken Ernst 54,947.71, Kevin Ernst 59,793.20, Stacey Feldman 74,691.60, Dawn Fifita 53,030.20, Jeff Gengler 64,010.40, Jennifer Gieselman 26,666.64, Jerry Gloden 58,342.60, Jolynn Goodchild 74,811.60, Joseph Grasz 16,044.21, Michael Groetken 47,376.48, Rick Groetken 20,174.16, Kurt Haage 57,561.17, Kirk Hatting 54,763.03, Jameson Hauser 66,005.36, Brian Heidesch 76,239.61, Patrick Heissel 75,734.17, Adam Heitritter 46,801.76, Madalyn Hewitt 7,056.00, Malori Hill 32,674.48, Brent Hobson 55,303.93, Jenna Hodgson 53,171.40, Terry Hodgson 64,141.05, Jan Hoffman 59,102.80, Pete Holtgrew 88,896.08, Zach Holtgrewe 56,823.94, Jill Holzman 52,738.06, Terri Holzman 18,620.48, Jana Hoppe 9,182.47, Stephanie Hoppe 47,083.76, Gary Horton 35,524.92, Nathan Hoss 75,405.93, Luke Hughes 2,000.00, Robert Hughes 55,130.11, Bev Hultquist 22,645.55, Paul Huth 54,279.95, Logan Johnson 6,327.62, Jim Jones 27,751.83, Tami Jorgensen 54,812.00, Jeff Jurgensmeier 58,048.84, Don Kass 35,299.92, Teresa Kaye 960.00, Bobbi Kellen 50,149.12, Robin Klemme 600.00, Noelle Kneip 300.00, Josie Kolbeck 2,298.75, Adam Kolker 48,184.50, Paul Kolker 48,822.16, Payton Kuchel 4,917.00, Anthony Lamoreux 7,917.26, Dan Landsness 47,434.56, Heidi Landsness 48,841.36, Sherwin Lassen 53,946.95, Matt Loutsch 56,976.16, Alan Lucken 10,148.65, Kerri Ludwigs 48,518.40, Mark Marienau 64,324.25, Lucas McCarty 2,162.24, Carl McIntyre 8,411.25, Nick McKee 55,449.92, Kimberley Means 120.08, John Meis 35,424.92, Apryl Mesler 22,705.48, Mark Millard 47,809.76, Kelsey Miller 8,990.85, Loren Mosterd 54,686.72, Jacob Neubrand 635.28, David Nielsen 47,664.36, Sharon Nieman 72,506.76, Cheri Nitzschke 59,518.32, Carolina Ochoa 16,017.33, Shawn Olson 78,139.48, Mark Oltmanns 54,351.20, Alejandra Ortiz-Gonzales 9,315.02, Todd Osterbuhr 57,310.16, Lisa Pageler 900.00, Conlen Parmelee 6,936.64, Chad Pecks 46,872.56, Lisa Penning 15,792.21, Erica Pepper 70,256.40, Kerri Petersen 50,858.40, Kyle Petersen 75,242.53, Arlie Pick 53,997.77, Connie Pick 12,870.87, Scott Plueger 47,554.36, Val Pratt 47,089.53, Indira Probst 46,106.75, Darin Raymond 125,044.40, Marie Reed 41,083.20, Jill Renken 82,856.40, Tommy Rice 54,709.75, Christian Rodriguez 17,670.43, Tom Rohe 133,215.48, Robert Rohmiller 2,915.25, Stacy Rolfes 47,186.38, Paul Rubis 61,299.85, Brittany Ruden 5,047.85, Steven Schnepf 52,896.96, Kyle Schoen 53,720.59, Jared Schoenrock 53,657.84, Janet Schroeder 600.00, Trudy Seng 56,792.28, Ronald Shuff 25,822.77, Jordan Singer 29,682.76, Rick Singer 89,371.79, Curt Sitzmann 41,987.92, Shelly Sitzmann 74,451.60, Sherri Skou 46,274.60, Gaylen Spink 59,308.69, Tracy Steeg 540.00, Jessica Struve 50,428.10, Matt Struve 78,128.84, Nathan Summerside 27,026.03, Jeff TeBrink 103,015.12, Dave Tentinger 56,659.23, Heidi Tritz 60,201.96, Kyle VanDerStoep 7,975.00, Deb VanOtterloo 40,203.04, Mike VanOtterloo 35,424.92, Jaycee VanderBerg 72,450.24, Melissa VanDerSchaaf 14,825.90, Travis Vlcek 52,002.87, Duane Walhof 56,237.74, Gayle Walhof 3,532.43, Jamie Walhof 11,197.71, Jory Ward 1,185.00, Kyle Williams 47,551.76, Joshua Wilson 58,260.48, Mark Wilson 38,698.92, Jacob Wingert 85,040.93 and Shonden Wurth 59,127.80 Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, no second, to approve a district courtroom change order for $1,186 for electrical costs for temporary heat. Motion died for lack of a second.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a district courtroom change order for $738 for only the electrical parts for the temporary heat and for the county to retain the materials. All other votes-aye; Anderson-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a district courtroom cost for $1,161 for thermostat control changes in the Judge’s chambers. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a 60-day extension from 2/1/22 to file a minor subdivision for Meadow Grove Farms Second Addition. Motion Carried.

Motion Van Otterloo, by seconded Anderson, by to approve the purchase of a generator for the Plymouth County Courthouse with ARPA funds after our IT Director and Maintenance Manager receive three estimates. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set a public hearing for the reading and approval of the amended Election Precinct Ordinance to add “the City of Le Mars” which was omitted in error on the legal description of Precinct 1 and 3; at 10 am on 2/8/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 15/22 of Grant Township on 130th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17 (3) at 10:35 am to discuss collective bargaining in regards to the Plymouth Co. Secondary Road bargaining unit.. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end closed session and proceed in regular session for the meeting. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2022-23 County budget.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a 6% salary increase, plus an additional $2,000 salary increase each for the Plymouth Co. I.T. Director and I.T. Tech for FY 2022-23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a 6% salary increase, plus an additional $1,000 salary increase for the Plymouth Co. Engineer’s Administrative Assistant and to approve a 6% salary increase, plus an additional $2,500 salary increase for the County Engineer for FY 2022-23.Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve a 6% wage increase, plus an additional $.75 per hour wage increase for the Communication Center Dispatchers & Supervisor and part time and full-time position Jailers, Sergeants and Jail Administrator for FY 2022-23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a 6% wage or salary increase for the following positions: Sanitarian, Zoning Administrator, LEC Kitchen Staff, LEC Maintenance, LEC Administrative Assistants positions, Courthouse Maintenance position, and non-bargaining unit Secondary Road positions. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:50 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 2-1-22

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 91.50

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

Akron Hometowner publications 447.49

Arnold Motor PARTS 15.12

Amy Augustine mileage 28.47

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 308.74

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Jim Bybee Law attorney fees 346.50

Casey’s fuel 3510.74

Century Link phone 52.02

Cherokee Co Sheriff transport fee 181.40

U.S. Postal Service postage 5000.00

Coleman Moore Company BRIDGE DECK SURFACE MAINT 109.00

Connected Electric South FLASHING LIGHTS 163.56

Contech Engineered Solutions CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 117,421.67

Cornhusker International PARTS 299.43

Culligan Water DL rental 21.31

CWD kitchen supplies 1613.86

Dakota County Sheriff service 27.84

Des Moines Stamp stamp 100.95

DeVries Tool & Supply PARTS 122.50

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 45.00

Eakes Inc supplies 1801.87

Fastenal supplies 184.41

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursement 32.70

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 425.00

FORCE America PARTS 470.45

Frontier phone 2085.19

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 250.25

Jennifer Gieselman annual prof licensing 270.00

Jolynn Goodchild reimb for ISAC 379.38

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 44.21

GovConnection office supplies 30.99

Government Forms and Supplies office supplies 65.80

Hardware Hank carpet, supplies and labor 2809.44

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 2636.34

City of Hinton Community Center tower 293.56

Hyatt Regency conference lodging 217.92

Hy-Vee inmate meds 122.31

Iowa DNR Well permits/misc. fees 500.00

Iowa Secretary of State notaries 90.00

Iowa Workforce Development unemployment benefits 2030.84

ISAC schooling 380.00

ISAC Multi-County Fund SCHOOL & MEETING FEES 190.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 76.90

Jebro Inc. OIL 300.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6750.00

Don Kass mileage 255.36

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 846.11

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.67

Paul Kolker vision premium refund 6.81

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

Lancaster Co. Sheriff service 35.00

City of Le Mars utilities 87.21

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 286.65

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription 207.87

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 8317.43

Mail Services mv renewal notice 862.16

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

Menards SHOP SUPPLIES 191.21

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1282.27

Mr Muffler rent assistance 300.00

National Pen outreach items 122.99

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 955.48

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 833.50

One Office Solutions jury room chairs 1967.31

Overhead Door BUILDINGS 106.43

PATC criminal law handbook 110.00

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 58.00

Plains Area Mental Health Center inmate medical 100.00

Plymouth Co Board of Health vaccine pass thru grant 9015.62

Plymouth Co Employees health insurance reimb. 12,226.25

Plymouth County EMS EMS grant 754.19

Plymouth Co, Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1660.86

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 120.00

Northwest REC electric park 1005.12

Red’s Printing envelopes 258.16

Remsen Ambulance Service transport 200.00

Rhomar Industries PARTS 798.47

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 919.49

Thomas Rohe BATTERIES 707.17

Larry Shriver well closing 500.00

Sioux Sales Company uniform 29.95

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 30.00

Snap on Tools PARTS 13.98

Solutions scanner software 520.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 197.34

State Steel WELDING SUPPLIES 439.14

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Tbernhards Correctional Consulting PREA audit 2581.97

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 775.12

Thomson Reuters CLEAR 240.75

TK Elevator Corp elevator maintenance 504.81

Total Fire Protection annual inspection 200.00

Total Motors parts 2732.10

Uniform Den Honor Guard 560.14

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD FLASHING LIGHTS 1392.19

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 406.00

USPS Stamp Fulfillment envelopes 4141.35

Mike VanOtterloo mileage 224.93

Verizon wireless 1023.37

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 2864.47

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 1213.45

Wal-Mart supplies 730.23

Mike Wells rent assist 154.80

Wex Bank fuel 5894.06

Woodbury Co Board of Supervisors medical examiners fee 844.15

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 73.00

Ziegler Inc. parts & labor 13,700.96

