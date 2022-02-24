Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 8, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 8, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/8/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 2/1/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton to approve the 2/4/22 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the waiver site contracts for 1 year. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the Depository Resolution 02082022-1. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to open a public hearing at 10 am for reading of the Precinct Ordinance. Motion Carried. No members from the public were present; no written comment received.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:02 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Precinct Ordinance #020822-2 and to waive the second and third public hearing and reading of the ordinance. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to offer the Plymouth Co. Secondary Road Bargaining Unit a wage increase of 6% and for an additional $1.50 per hour for the two mechanic positions only. Motion Carried.

Executive Director Stephanie Henrich and Paige Toft, Advocate, from CAASA were present to share information about the CAASA programs and services, discuss their funding shortages and to confirm the $5,000 budget request for services for FY 2022-23.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve to approve Jeremy & Jamie Ahlers Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 33 of Meadow Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve fence payment amounts to land owners for $7 per rod coming out and for $17.00 per rod to put in for barb wire fence; and to set the fence payments at $8.50 per rod coming out and for $22.00 per rod to put in woven wire fence. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to set the FY 2022-23 tax levy public hearing for 10 am on March 1, 2022. All votes-aye except Van Otterloo-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to set the FY 2022-23 county budget public hearing for 10 am on March 15, 2022. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:01 p/m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

