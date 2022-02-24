Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — February 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

February 14, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on February 14, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Lloyd, Reblitz, Thomsen, Verschoor, Steffen (8:18). Absent: Verschoor.

Visitors: Justin Locke, Denise Heiman, Shyla Bremer, Scott Gernhart.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the Jan. 10, 2022, Jan. 25, 2022 and revised Oct. 11, 2021 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve bills in the amounts of $62,176.66 from the General Fund, $7,210.81 from the PPEL Fund, $9,372.29 from the Activity Fund, and $20,937.43 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $27,987.18 from the General Fund, $92,205.00 from the PPEL Fund, $5,104.45 from the Activity Fund and $48.65 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Justin Locke requested that the paw logo be set for all sports and activities to the same design.

Hearing on School Calendar: Nelson opened hearing at 7:42 pm. Glackin presented a 2022-23 calendar that the majority of the staff preferred. Short discussion on desire to end 1st semester before Winter Break. Nelson closed hearing at 7:52 pm

Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve the 2022-23 calendar as presented to end the first semester before winter break. Motion carried, all voting aye.

April 13th – Board consensus is they will not use as a snow makeup day and will not be making up the football playoff day off.

Reports:

Mrs. Lambert: report, discussion on gym floor cleaning procedures

Mrs. Metcalf: absent, Glackin distributed paper report- Metcalf will answer questions next month

Mr. Bormann: report – discipline 1st semester comparison sheet.

Mr. Glackin – Report.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the open enrollment to WC for 2022-23 school year as presented below. Motion carried, all voting aye.

* Andrew Hackett (KP) for Annaliese (6th)

* Sally White (SC) for Meadow Schultz (8th)

* Original Beckstrom (KP) for Bishop (9th)

* Lindi & Austin Bolender (KP) for Lainey (K)

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to accept the bid from AB Creative for $599,422 to replace the playground equipment and surface. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the additional cost of $14,743.74 for shelving for the elementary library. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of estimates for possible projects as requested by board members.

Personnel

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to accept the resignation of Kirsten Biggerstaff as MS Cheer sponsor and Charlie Polkinghorn as custodian. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen approve contracts as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye. Erika Bates – MS Language Arts, Angie Sewell – MS Literacy/Librarian, Asst. Baseball – Heath Destigter, Asst. Softball – Randy Schon, MS Cheer – Diane Fawcett, Drivers Ed – Lanette Peterson-class/driving, Ron Zahourek & Jared Rapp – driving.

WCEA Initial Offer for Negotiations — Starting base Wage at $35,000, across the board raise for all equally.

Board Items

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to set Driver’s Ed Fees at $330 with class instructor $35/student, driving instructor $185/student. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion on Paw Logo

• Discussion on 2022-23 Budget

• Motion by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the following: Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Woodbury Central School District, will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2022-23 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa. Resolution adopted, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the Memorandum of Understanding to allow the school to continue to administer learner’s permit tests at the school. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on Faculty Lot Paving Project: President Nelson opened the hearing at 9:36pm.

• Gernhart presented specs on parking lot, estimate of $140,000 and requested a bid due date of March 14 at 2:00 pm to be acted upon at the regular meeting that evening.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the specs, estimate of $140,000 and bid due date of March 14 at 2:00 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Cross mentioned that Kurt Bremer received the state coaches association coach of the year for 1A Football this year. Howrey presented ESSER II and III balance and encouraged board to contact legislators about IPERS rules for para’s and retired teacher salary limit increase.

Adjourn: Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to adjourn at 10:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board went into exempt session to discuss negotiation strategy.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

