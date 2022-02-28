The Schultz Perspective by Senator Jason Schultz (February 28, 2022)

|The important takeaway is that any state who successfully ended their income tax first transitioned to a flat tax to remove the class warfare arguments and give everyone an interest in lowering taxes further.
Another huge component was the governor’s idea to end income taxes on retirement income. Tax year ’23 will have a 100 percent exclusion of retirement income as currently defined in law. For the first time, retired farmers will have the opportunity to exempt income from cash rent or crop share income. See your tax preparer for details. This option won’t always be better than the current capital gains exemption, and you have to choose one or the other.
Corporate income tax will be addressed in a smaller way. We have among the highest business tax rates in the country. I have always argued corporations don’t pay taxes, as they have to pass this additional cost down to their customers. Customer uses after-tax dollars to buy the product or service. This amounts to a double tax, and it should be fixed. Unfortunately, Iowa also has among the most generous tax credit system, put in place to make up for a high tax system that scares businesses away. We will continue to work on this starting next week. This tax bill will knock one percent off the highest rate, but until we can address the tax credit system, not much more should be done.
I’m proud that Governor Reynolds will be in the national spotlight. Iowa has five years of conservative action that will be a great counterpoint to President Biden’s flawed solutions. I hope citizens and businesses hear our governor respond, see the great things we’ve done, and put Iowa on their list of places to live, raise a family, and have a business.