Chad Weatherly

Chad M. Weatherly, age 43, of Lawton, formerly of Sioux City, unexpectedly passed away on, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a scriptural prayer service at 5:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary following the prayer service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.