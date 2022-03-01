Correctionville Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the lease of the following described property:

A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of said Section Thirty-four (34), lying 1014.58 feet West of the Southeast (SE) corner of said Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence on a previously recorded bearing of North 02°16’17” East, 61.44 feet to the North line of U.S. Highway No. 20; Thence North 02°20’21” East, 330.00 feet; Thence North 87°39’39” West, 223.32 feet to the East line of Iowa Highway No. 31; Thence along the arc of the southeastern line of said Iowa Highway No. 31 in a northeasterly direction to the East line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); thence South along said East line to the eastern extension of the North line of Block One (1) in Riverside Subdivision”A” to the Town of Correctionville; Thence West along said extended North line, to the West line of Block One (1) in said Riverside Subdivision “A”; Thence South along the West lines of Block One (1) and Block Two (2), to the South line of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); Thence West along said South line to the Point of Beginning; containing 15.44 acres more or less.

The Hearing will be held March 14, 2022 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. The City will be accepting sealed bids on the lease for the above-described property until March 14, 2022, before 4:30 P.M. Any person interested in leasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to April Putzier, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., March 14, 2022. The bids on for the lease will be opened and acted on March 14, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at City Hall, City of Correctionville. The term of the lease will be from March 14, 2022 until February 28, 2023 with the full rent due on or before May 1, 2022. The only crop to be planted on the property will be hay. The City will reserve the right to terminate the lease to all or a portion of the property should the City enter into a purchase agreement for the sale of all or a portion of the property.

Any announcements day of hearing shall supersede any statements made herein.

Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 3, 2022