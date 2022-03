Baby Eli Raymond Parker, beloved son of Jake and Kelsey Parker, was born sleeping on February 14, 2022, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa.

Eli is survived by his parents Jake and Kelsey Parker of Anthon, Iowa; grandmother Kera Morgan; grandparents Lloyd and Jody Parker; aunts and uncles Kayla and Austin Hazard, Kolby Morgan, Katie Morgan,

Keith and Andrea Parker; and cousins Tucker, Levi and Grace Parker.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Phillip Morgan and his uncle Alex Parker.