John Schonrock IV

John Matthew Schonrock IV, 46 of Correctionville, Iowa formerly of Sioux City, Iowa passed away on February 16, 2022.

Services were held at 12:00pm Thursday, February 24, at the Heartland Community Baptist Church in Sioux City.

John “Matthew” Schonrock , was born October 13, 1975 in Sioux City, IA, to John and Cathie (Doenhoeffer) Schonrock. Matt started his family at a young age. His family was everything to him.

John enjoyed spending time with his wife Vanessa as well as his children and his grandchildren. He could make anyone laugh at the dumbest things. Watching his boys play sports; football, rugby, and softball were his happiest moments. He coached many of his son’s softball games. He is the strongest person we know.

John is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cathie (Al) Schonrock- Caskey; wife, Vanessa Pedersen-Schonrock; five children; Mequilla Schonrock, John “Dalton” (Samantha) Schonrock, Cheyenne Schonrock, Hunter (Jade) Schonrock, and Daniel Pedersen-Schonrock; three brothers, Bernie (Lexi), Dakota (Aleah) and Brian (Theresa); sister, Tonya (Pablo); four granddaughters, two grandsons, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Carl Schonrock III and his sister, Jennifer Lynn Caskey.