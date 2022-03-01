Kingsley City Council Minutes — February 21, 2022

Kingsley City Council

February 21, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on February 21, 2022. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Fire Report: There were six calls. New truck should arrive in June or July. County may be erecting a 200’ tower north of the city to service emergency radio services. The 1984 fire truck will be advertised for sale.

Resolution 2022-2 will allow the fire department to advertise the truck on Big Iron on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Menno waterline was discussed. City will not pay for a new, larger waterline to be installed to his property.

Resolution #2022-1 concerning the Maximum Levy was re-approved due to the fact that there were only three councilmen present at the February 7, 2022 meeting. Resolution #2022-1 was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #264 (Building code for accessory building height and sidewalls)

Third reading was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle aye. Motion carried. Approve third reading on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote, Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #264 by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Street light on Page Drive was discussed. It will not be replaced at this time due to there being no right of way on this street.

Library and City Hall hallways and bathrooms will be replaced. Moeller Carpet and Flooring (through Lumber Pros) gave a bid of $4,504.85 for vinyl plank flooring. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, to approve the bid, all voted aye, motion carried.

A tax lien will be placed on 419 Rutland St. for an unpaid contract. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to proceed, all voted aye, motion carried.

Korey Krieg presented improvements that the golf is contemplating and asked if the City would be willing to help apply for grants. Council approved the golf course to apply for grants through the city for improvements on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Simpco will be contacted.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 3, 2022