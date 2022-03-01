Lanette Reitz, age 84, of Correctionville, Iowa, (formerly of Battle Creek, Iowa) passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the MercyOne Siouxland Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Christensen – Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Christensen – Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.

The Christensen – Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove & Battle Creek, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com



Elsie “Lanette” Reitz, the daughter of Cleo H. and Pearl M. (Wright) Ping, was born on April 12, 1937, in Compton, California. The family relocated to Whiting, Iowa, when Lanette was a young child and she graduated from Whiting High School with the class of 1955.

After graduation Lanette went on to further her education at beauty school in Sioux City, Iowa, obtaining her beauty operating license. On June 11, 1961, Lanette was united in marriage to Lawrence R. Reitz in Sloan, Iowa. To this union four daughters were born: Jan, Jodi, Joni, and Jill.

Throughout the years you may remember getting your hair fixed by Lanette at her salon in Battle Creek or her friendly smile from your childhood as she served lunch at the local school. Lanette enjoyed going to Bingo with friends and family. She loved a good bargain, thrifting, and flea markets. Lanette was an accomplished cook and liked making pies for those she held dear.

In her later years, Lanette adored spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Jan (Harold) Freese of Ida Grove, IA, Jodi Maday (Jason Currie) of Schaller, IA, Joni (George) Georgopoulos of Correctionville, IA and Jill (Todd) Johnson of Correctionville, IA; grandchildren: Nicole (Justin) Collins of Ida Grove, IA, Leslie (Adam) Fetterman of Moville, IA, Larry Freese of Ida Grove, IA, Samie (Andrew) Morse of Altoona, IA, Sean (Peyton) Maday of Marshalltown, IA, Kaitlyn (Jack Mentzer) Currie of Early, IA, Taylor (Frankie) Georgopoulos of Omaha, NE, Alysa Georgopoulos of Omaha, NE, Dylan Georgopoulos of North Sioux City, SD, Colton Johnson of Correctionville, IA, Landon Johnson of Correctionville, IA and Lauren Johnson of Correctionville, IA; brother Cliff (Kay) Ping of Sloan, IA; along with extended family and friends.

Lanette was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Pearl Ping; husband Lawrence R. Reitz; brothers Cleo “Bud” (Ila) Ping and Dan (Peggy) Ping.