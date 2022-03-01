Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — February 15, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 15, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Don Kass, Mike Van Otterloo, John Meis were present; absent was Craig Anderson and Gary Horton. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/15/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 2/8/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 2/15/22 & 2/18/22 payroll and the 2/15/22 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to table a change order to L & L Builders for no cost for a 14-day extension due to multiple change orders on the courtroom renovation project. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to appoint Bill Rosacker as a City Land Owner to the Compensation Commission. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the Communication Center rate to the cities in Plymouth County a per capita increase of $1.00 in FY 2022-23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the FY 2022-23 Plymouth Co. Secondary Road Bargaining Unit salary contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo to approve Resolution #021522-1 for FY 2026 Surface Transportation Block Grant Program. Van Otterloo-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye. Motion Carried.

Harry Finch of Invenergy/PWE and Jared Noack of Mid-American were present to discuss the Road Use Agreement and the Decommissioning Agreement. The Board of Supervisors are not ready to agree to sign off and transfer those agreements on to MidAmerican until the remaining road work is complete and a surety bond is in place.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to accept the assignment of entrance permits to MidAmerican Energy subject to Plymouth Wind Energy providing a written document and acceptance of the document and the permits by Mid-American. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m.

_____________________

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

_____________________

Don Kass, Chairman

