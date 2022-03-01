Probate — David Holcomb

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID G. HOLCOMB, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. ESPRO56459

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of David G. Holcomb, Deceased, who died on or about February 10, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on February 21, 2022, the last will and testament of David G. Holcomb, deceased, bearing date of January 25, 2022, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Cody J. Holcomb was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: February 24, 2022.

______________________

Cody J. Holcomb,

Executor of the Estate

4109 210th St.,

Correctionville, IA 51016

_________________________

James R. Westergaard, ICIS# 4005-25014R

Attorney for Executor

515 Main St., PO Box 198,

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

March 10, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 3, 2022

and Thursday, March 10, 2022