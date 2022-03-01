Probate — Gary Sobieski

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY L. SOBIESKI, Deceased

PROBATE NO. ESPR056455

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Gary L. Sobieski, Deceased, who died on or about January 27, 2018:

You are hereby notified that on February 17, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on February 18, 2022

________________________

Alice Sobieski, Administrator of the Estate

2132 Story Avenue

Correctionville, IA 51016

/s/ Robert N. Stewart

Robert N. Stewart, Attorney for the Administrator

Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.

329 Pierce Street, Suite 200,

P.O. Box 27

Sioux City, IA 51102

Date of second publication

10th day of March, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 3, 2022

and Thursday, March 10, 2022