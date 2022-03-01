Probate — Gary Sobieski
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY L. SOBIESKI, Deceased
PROBATE NO. ESPR056455
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Gary L. Sobieski, Deceased, who died on or about January 27, 2018:
You are hereby notified that on February 17, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on February 18, 2022
________________________
Alice Sobieski, Administrator of the Estate
2132 Story Avenue
Correctionville, IA 51016
/s/ Robert N. Stewart
Robert N. Stewart, Attorney for the Administrator
Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.
329 Pierce Street, Suite 200,
P.O. Box 27
Sioux City, IA 51102
Date of second publication
10th day of March, 2022
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 3, 2022
and Thursday, March 10, 2022