Probate — Marine Sobieski
Public Notice
IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAURINE H. SOBIESKI, Deceased.
PROBATE NO. ESPRO56449
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Personal Representative And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Maurine H. Sobieski, Deceased, who died on or about January 4, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of February, 2022, the last will and testament of Maurine H. Sobieski, deceased, bearing date of the 2nd day of August, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that R. Allen Sobieski was appointed Personal Representative of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated this 17th day of February, 2022.
/s/ R. Allen Sobieski
R. Allen Sobieski, Personal Representative of the Estate
1436 Highway 31
Correctionville IA 51016
/s/ Robert N. Stewart
Robert N. Stewart, Attorney for the Personal Representative
Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.
329 Pierce Street, Suite 200,
P.O. Box 27
Sioux City, IA 51102
Date of second publication:
10th day of March, 2022
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 3, 2022
and Thursday, March 10, 2022