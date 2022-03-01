Probate — Marine Sobieski

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAURINE H. SOBIESKI, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. ESPRO56449

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Personal Representative And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Maurine H. Sobieski, Deceased, who died on or about January 4, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of February, 2022, the last will and testament of Maurine H. Sobieski, deceased, bearing date of the 2nd day of August, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that R. Allen Sobieski was appointed Personal Representative of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated this 17th day of February, 2022.

/s/ R. Allen Sobieski

R. Allen Sobieski, Personal Representative of the Estate

1436 Highway 31

Correctionville IA 51016

/s/ Robert N. Stewart

Robert N. Stewart, Attorney for the Personal Representative

Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C.

329 Pierce Street, Suite 200,

P.O. Box 27

Sioux City, IA 51102

Date of second publication:

10th day of March, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 3, 2022

and Thursday, March 10, 2022