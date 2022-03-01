Vincent Helt

Vincent G. Helt, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, at Waterbury Funeral Home (4125 Orleans Ave, Sioux City, IA). Burial was immediately after the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vincent was born March 26, 1949 in Sioux City, Iowa. the son of Dr. Vernon G. Helt and Evelyn (Droll) Helt. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1968 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country proudly until 1972.

After his service, he moved back to Sioux City where he worked for a few years as a truck driver for IBP before working his way up into dispatch with the company.

In 1980, his job and life changes took him to Pendleton, Oregon, where he lived until 1986. His work took him to Vancouver, Washington, for a few years, and then by 1988 he was living in Seattle, Washington. He worked for various trucking companies as a Terminal Manager over the course of his career until he retired in 2010.

During his time in the Pacific Northwest, Vincent gained a deep appreciation for the land, spending time out in the natural beauty as much as he could. He loved to fish the quiet mountain streams for rainbow trout, and camp in the damp forests that the region is so well known for. He took great joy in sharing these activities with his family and spent many weekends in this verdant landscape.

In addition to this, Vincent was an avid motorcyclist and loved nothing more than to ride the two lane roads that snaked in and out of valleys near his home just outside of Seattle in Maple Valley. He once said recently, “On my Harley, it felt like I could fly.” His favorite ride took him up to a place that’s literally called Paradise, on the side of Mount Rainier.

Vincent loved his family more than anything and moved back to Sioux City to help take care of his mother. He was a very patriotic man and loved his country as much as he loved his family. The pride he had for his country was evident to anyone who met him. He was also a deeply spiritual man and sought great comfort in his faith.

Vincent met the love of his life, Cathy (Correll) Helt after moving to Oregon. They were married for 29 years. Cathy preceded him in death in November of 2011, but over the last 10 years she was never far from his heart. It was her spirit that kept him going for the last five years after his pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis.

He fought like a warrior until the very end, but as is the case with illnesses like this, his body surrendered and there was nothing more that could be done. As Vincent’s life came to close, he relished the fact that he would soon be with his bride once again.

Vincent is survived by his children, Matthew (Janie) Helt of Omaha, Travis (Michelle) Helt of Sioux City, Christin (Kevin) Brockway of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Emma, Liam, Sydney, Emersyn, Sawyer, Anthony, Jack, and Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon; his wife, Cathy; his brothers, Vic and Val; and his sister, Erika.