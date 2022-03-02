Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 7

We learned this week Governor Reynolds will be delivering the official Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. This honor is given to a Republican leader whose actions and policies embody conservative leadership. Governor Reynolds’s strong leadership throughout the pandemic has provided a stark contrast to the failed policies of the Biden administration. We are excited to watch Governor Reynolds deliver her speech next week on the national stage. Transformational Tax Relief for Iowans One of the main focuses of the legislative session this year was passing comprehensive tax relief. In the months leading up to January, Republicans in the House and Senate, as well as the governor, were all talking about passing additional tax relief this year. I am proud to say this week the Senate has passed historic tax relief that will have an impact for Iowans and their families. House File 2317 implements a 3.9 percent flat tax for all Iowans. On average, Iowa taxpayers would receive $1,326 in tax relief, or about a 36 percent reduction in their tax liability. A flat tax of 3.9 percent moves Iowa from having one of the highest income tax rates in the country to having the fourth-lowest. Additionally, it provides tax relief for retired Iowa farmers by providing a first-time pension exemption and eliminates all taxes on retirement income. These policies are incredibly important as we try to make Iowa more competitive so people not only want to stay here, but others will want to come and make Iowa their home. In 2018, we passed tax relief for Iowans and their families, implementing the biggest income tax cut in Iowa’s history to that time. This bill is the next step in our plan to keep reducing the income tax. It is a vision for a future that makes Iowa more competitive and provides real, permanent tax relief for Iowa families. HF 2317 delivers on the promise that Iowans will keep more of what they earned. It also makes Iowa more competitive with other states, in a fiercely competitive market for jobs and people. It takes a huge step to simplify Iowa’s complicated tax code. While Iowans are trying to manage their family budgets amid inflation and increasing costs on everything from groceries to the gas pump, Iowa Republicans are going to ensure families keep more of the money they worked hard to earn, help small businesses put more money towards hiring new workers, and take another step towards making Iowa the best state in the country. I will be going to CPAC this weekend to receive a Conservative Legislator’s Award that I and many of my Republican colleagues in the Iowa Senate received. I thoroughly enjoy the opportunity and honor of serving you.