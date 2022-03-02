Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 7

Last week I wrote to you of the House’s intention to preserve the sanctity of interscholastic women’s sports. Mission accomplished. On Monday, the Iowa House voted to pass a bill to forbid any biological males from participating in women’s sports. We took this step because across the country we have seen invasions of biological men dominating women’s sports, stealing long standing state records, and taking away many young women’s love of their game. I proudly voted to protect the integrity of women’s sports. That bill has moved on to the Senate. I also was privileged to be the floor manager for several great pieces of legislation this week. On Monday, I brought to the House’s attention a piece of legislation that would permit cooperation between the DOT and Iowa law enforcement to provide drivers license and identification card photographs to the missing persons list. This bill will always provide a face to the name for people who have gone missing. Another bill that I floor managed expanded access for drug users to receive treatment for their substance use. It also increases the membership of the Iowa drug policy advisory council from 15 to 17 members. The additional members will be appointed by the governor and include the state public defender and a police chief. This bill will greatly help people who have been involved in drug use to encourage a return to a healthy lifestyle. There are many veterans across this state who have proudly served our state and country. They are justifiably proud of their service and may wish to display their service on their vehicle license plate. It will allow the Veterans Service Officer to grant permission for veterans to receive veterans license plates if they were honorably discharged. This week, Republicans in the Capitol delivered a historic tax plan that lowers taxes for every Iowan and is sustainable into the foreseeable future. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership and House Republicans’ conservative budgeting practices, Iowa’s economy remains strong – so strong that we have the opportunity to deliver the largest tax cut in Iowa history while continuing to fund Iowans’ priorities. House Republicans have been interested in corporate tax credit reform for many years. The inclusion of this piece in the final tax plan is a huge step in the right direction for our state. The agreement passed by both the Iowa House and Senate and headed to the Governor’s desk looks very similar to the tax plan Iowa House Republicans proposed as passed just last week. This tax plan reduces individual income tax for all Iowans to a fair and flat rate of 3.9%. That puts Iowa at the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country. This also exempts retirement income from taxes and includes a new income exemption for retired farmers so we can keep more folks in Iowa after they retire. It makes the corporate tax rate more competitive while reducing refundability on the state’s most expensive Refundable Corporate Tax Credits. Caroline McAlexander was in the capitol this week, and we celebrated her victory as the Iowa Agricultural Queen. Caroline hails from Ringgold County, and she will be competing in the national competition in June in Orlando. Best of luck Caroline! I was privileged to have Olivia Duffy shadow me on Tuesday while we did work in the Iowa legislature. Olivia is a senior at Woodbury Central High School in Moville, and she is a part of the Iowa Youth Congress. In this organization students bring ideas to the attention of legislators that will benefit the youth, they even engage in a mock Congress. Thanks for joining me Olivia! As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me. I can be reached by email at tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov.