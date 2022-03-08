City of Kingsley — Notice of Public Hearing

City of Kingsley

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the 1984 Fire Truck by advertising the 1984 Fire Truck on the internet and taking the highest bid.

The Hearing will be held March 21, 2022 at the Kingsley City Hall, City of Kingsley at 7:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022