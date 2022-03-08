| logout
City of Kingsley — Notice of Public Hearing
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the 1984 Fire Truck by advertising the 1984 Fire Truck on the internet and taking the highest bid.
The Hearing will be held March 21, 2022 at the Kingsley City Hall, City of Kingsley at 7:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 10, 2022