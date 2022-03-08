City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 264
City of Kingsley
ORDINANCE NO. 264
An Ordinance amending Article III, Section 3.18,
BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1,
Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings.
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Article III, Section 3.18, BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1, Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings.
Article III, Section 3.18,BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1, Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings shall read as follows:
18 Feet with 12 foot sidewalls measured from lowest point of finished floor of accessory building
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 21st day of February, 2022.
First Reading: January 3, 2022
Second Reading: February 7, 2022
Third Reading: February 21, 2022
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 10, 2022