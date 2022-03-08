City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 264

An Ordinance amending Article III, Section 3.18,

BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1,

Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Article III, Section 3.18, BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1, Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings.

Article III, Section 3.18,BULK REQUIREMENTS, TABLE 1, Maximum Building Height, Accessory Buildings shall read as follows:

18 Feet with 12 foot sidewalls measured from lowest point of finished floor of accessory building

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 21st day of February, 2022.

First Reading: January 3, 2022

Second Reading: February 7, 2022

Third Reading: February 21, 2022

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022