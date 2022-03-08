City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-1

An Ordinance amending Chapter 15 Section 15.04.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 15 Section 15.04 shall read as follows:

COMPENSATION. The salary of the Mayor is $6,000 per year, to be paid in equal monthly installments of $500.00 per month. In addition, the Mayor also receives $50.00 for each meeting of the Council attended. The Mayor shall also receive $50.00 for each mandated meeting he or she attends.

Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: February 2, 2022

Second Reading: February 16, 2022

Third Reading: March 2, 2022

Passed by the Council on the 2nd day of March, 2022 and approved this 2nd day of March, 2022.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022