City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2022-1
City of Moville
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-1
An Ordinance amending Chapter 15 Section 15.04.
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 15 Section 15.04 shall read as follows:
COMPENSATION. The salary of the Mayor is $6,000 per year, to be paid in equal monthly installments of $500.00 per month. In addition, the Mayor also receives $50.00 for each meeting of the Council attended. The Mayor shall also receive $50.00 for each mandated meeting he or she attends.
Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: February 2, 2022
Second Reading: February 16, 2022
Third Reading: March 2, 2022
Passed by the Council on the 2nd day of March, 2022 and approved this 2nd day of March, 2022.
City of Moville
By: /s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 10, 2022