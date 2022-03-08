Cushing City Council Minutes — March 2, 2022

Cushing City Council

March 2, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Alex Rabbass.

Absent: Jesse VanHouten

Also present: James Loomis, Colton Porter, Brooke Joy, Sheila O’Connell, Sgt. Boetger

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) February 1, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

Acco Liquid Chlorine 181.90

Auditor of State Periodic Exam Fee 1200.00

Bainbridge Pay Request #3 Lift Station CDBG 81,306.00

BV County EMS Training 2 Firemen 120.00

Dorsey & Whitney Lift Station Pay Request #3 CDBG 3533.00

Emergency Medical Products Ambulance Supplies 382.73

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 15.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 42.12

IA Assoc of Municipal Utilities 2022-23 Dues 590.00

ISG Operator Services 656.25

Joy Auto Supply Truck Parts 347.29

MCI Telephone 30.86

Menards Library Water/Street Supplies 19.86

MidAmerican Electricity 1035.54

Municipal Supply Water

Supplies 220.50

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 125.00

NW Rec Electricity 127.58

O’Halloran Fire Truck Parts 39.06

One Source Office Supplies 165.72

The Record Publishing 191.22

Simmering Cory Lift Station Pay Request #3 CDBG 4000.00

Sioux Valley Auto Tire Repairs 1.17

Stevenson Hardware Maintenance Supplies 21.45

USPS Postage 116.00

Woodbury County Election Fees 396.76

Revenues by Fund:

General 639.94

Library 100.00

Road Use 1782.74

Water Fund 3755.20

Sewer Fund 170,088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1828.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 178,194.38

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed a request from Shane Wiese to keep sheep out at lagoons for summer. Motion made by Tyler to allow this. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the Budget for FY22-23 at 7:29 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7.30 p.m.

• Betterment Club. Brooke Joy and Sheila O’Connell gave an update on fundraising and sign design to council. The council discussed putting some money to help get the sign done by Old Fashioned Wednesday. Clerk will look at accounts, and once there’s an updated bid, will see what city can put towards sign.

• Mowing Bids. Mayor Joy opened 2 bids. After some discussion, council tabled making a decision until April meeting.

• Spring Cleanup. City wide clean up will be May 26th. Clerk will get a roll off dumpster ordered.

Resolutions

Resolution 2022:05: Motion by Rabbass to approve the Budget for FY22-23, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:37 p.m.

______________________

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022