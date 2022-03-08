John “Jack” Swanberg, 101, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the United Church Christ in Kingsley. The service will be live-streamed on the rohdefh.com website. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the U.S. Army and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, IA. Following the committal service a luncheon will be served back at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Jack was born on the family farm January 14, 1921 to John V. And Jeanette M. (Seglem) Swanberg. Also welcoming him was his three-year old sister, Darleen.

He graduated from Kingsley High School in 1937, working as a farm hand until joining the Army in 1941. He served honorably in Europe with U.S. Army until the end of World War II. He slept under the Eiffel Tower, drank from a cache of recovered French champagne, and survived a chunk of shrapnel that lodged in his sleeping bag.

Soon after his return to Iowa, he married a pretty member of his mother’s bowling team, Mildred Wilson, on January 24, 1947. They farmed northwest of Kingsley, raising three children until 1984 when they moved to town. Mildred died in 1992. He married Dorothy Richardson in 1999; she passed away 2011.

Jack believed in giving back to his community. He volunteered as a member of the Kingsley School Board, as a member of the Farmer’s elevator Board of directors, as a Deacon and member of the United Church of Christ, and was an active member of the masons, Kingsley Cosmos Lodge #470.

Jack was honored to participate in the honor flight to Washington D.C. and was always a proud veteran. He was a devoted caretaker for much of his life. He took care of his parents, his children, his wives, and many friends. He was a good listener and his advice, when requested, was worth regarding. He was a gifted and practiced orator, never reading from a script but rather memorizing his presentation and delivering with feeling and meaning.

He was a product of the Depression; if you needed something, he either had it or could make it for you. Jack enjoyed farming, gardening, coffee most mornings at Pronto, playing cards with friends many noons at the Lodge Hall, and in later years, picking up his girlfriend Alice for lunch at Johnny Mars’ in Sioux City and a few hands of gin rummy. He was wise, funny, loyal and kind.

His shining example of a life well-lived will guide us for a long, long time. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.

Those grateful to have have shared his life are his sister, Darleen Miller, 104 yrs., of Lincoln, NE; daughter Janelle (Don Fish) Swanberg of Davenport, IA; son, John Charles “J.C.” (Gail) Swanberg of LeMars, IA; grandchildren, John Wesley (Whitney) Swanberg of LeMars; Samuel (Micaela Seiden) Swanberg of Loveland, CO; Ethan (Megan) Swanberg of Remsen; Claire (Toby) Culler, Hilliard, OH; great-grandchildren, Waverly, Liam, and Ellis Swanberg and Jenson Culler, son-in-law, Charles Allen of Novato, CA; and his dear and special friend, former high school and current sweetheart, Alice Rasmussen of Sioux City, IA and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mildred; and his second wife, Dorothy; and his daughter, Annette E. Swanberg.