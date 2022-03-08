Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — March 14, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings
B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April
C. Lab Improvements Anthon
D. FY 2021 Annual Audit
E. 2022-2023 Certified Staff Handbook
F. Spanish Club Fundraisers
G. Inter Activity Fund Transfer
H. High School Course Descriptor Handbook and CTE Pathway Plan
V. Discussion Items
A. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 2022
B. Mission and Vision Statement
VI. Reports
A. Principal Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 11, 2022 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 10, 2022