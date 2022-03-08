Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — March 14, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings

B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April

C. Lab Improvements Anthon

D. FY 2021 Annual Audit

E. 2022-2023 Certified Staff Handbook

F. Spanish Club Fundraisers

G. Inter Activity Fund Transfer

H. High School Course Descriptor Handbook and CTE Pathway Plan

V. Discussion Items

A. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 2022

B. Mission and Vision Statement

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 11, 2022 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022