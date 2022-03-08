Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 25, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL CLOSED BOARD MEETING
Date: Friday, February 25, 2022
Time: 5:45 PM
Place: MVAO Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Hamann
Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM.
Wimmer moved and Schram seconded to enter closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i).
“Motion to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”
Roll Call Vote: Wimmer; Streck; Hamann; Schram; Kennedy. Motion carried.
The board entered closed session at 6:04 PM.
Streck moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session.
Roll call vote: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Schram, Kennedy. Motion carried.
The board came out of closed session at 7:15 PM.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:15 PM
Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:20 PM
Schram moved and Hamann seconded to enter closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i). “Motion to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” Roll Call Vote: Wimmer; Streck; Hamann; Schram; Kennedy. Motion carried.
The board entered closed session at 7:22 PM.
Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session.
Roll call vote: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Schram, Kennedy. Motion carried.
The board came out of closed session at 8:24 PM.
Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:40 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 10, 2022