Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 25, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL CLOSED BOARD MEETING

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 5:45 PM

Place: MVAO Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Hamann

Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM.

Wimmer moved and Schram seconded to enter closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i).

“Motion to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

Roll Call Vote: Wimmer; Streck; Hamann; Schram; Kennedy. Motion carried.

The board entered closed session at 6:04 PM.

Streck moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session.

Roll call vote: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Schram, Kennedy. Motion carried.

The board came out of closed session at 7:15 PM.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:15 PM

Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:20 PM

Schram moved and Hamann seconded to enter closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i). “Motion to enter closed session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). Evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” Roll Call Vote: Wimmer; Streck; Hamann; Schram; Kennedy. Motion carried.

The board entered closed session at 7:22 PM.

Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session.

Roll call vote: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Schram, Kennedy. Motion carried.

The board came out of closed session at 8:24 PM.

Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:40 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022