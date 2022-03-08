Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — February 28, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, February 28, 2022 — 7:00 PM

Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

PRESENT: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Schram, and Hamann

ABSENT: None

OTHERS: 7 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Matt Maynard inquired about when expenditures for ESSER funding will be released and Dave Jensen addressed the board regarding bus issues along with parking congestion at the Mapleton Elementary drop-off area.

B. Correspondence – Mrs. Babl addressed the board regarding possible fundraiser for the 2023 Spanish Trip.

C. Hearing on Proposed School Calendar for 2022-2023 School Year – Wimmer called the hearing to order at 7:08 PM. Mr. Thelander went over the proposed calendar and it was discussed. Wimmer adjourned the hearing at 7:13 PM

III. Consent Agenda: General $523,075.31; Management $34,506.29; PPEL $10,194.92; Activity $41,623.54; Hot Lunch $46,609; Infrastructure $102,894.23; Extra & Hourly Pay $99,034.43.

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the following hires: Madison Vermeys (paraeduator); Caleb Christensen (MS Head Wrestling coach); and Kori Kahl and Taylor Jansen one year only. (MS Asst track coaches). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Purchase of Wrestling Mat – Schram m oved and Streck seconded to approve the purchase of a new wrestling mat for $11,920. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointment of School District Legal Counsel for FY 2022 and FY 2023 – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve Ahlers and Cooney as the new district legal counsel for the remainder of FY 22 and FY23. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Approval of Spring 2022 Coaches – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following spring 2022 coaches:

High School Track and Field

Gaige Gill, Head Coach

Justin Kahl, Assistant Coach

Caleb Christensen, Assistant Coach

High School Golf

Kathy Scholl, Girls’ Head Coach

Brit Hermsen, Girls’ Assistant Coach

Jordan Scholl, Boys’ Head Coach

MS High Track and Field

Steven Schaffer, Head Coach

Kori Kahl, Assistant Coach

E. FFA Summer Trip – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the FFA summer trip. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Spanish Club Trip – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 2023 Spanish club trip. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. 2022-2023 School Year Calendar Approval – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 22-23 school year calendar. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Set Fees for Summer Drivers’ Education 2022 – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to not increase the driver’s education fee for the summer of 2022. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Anthon Building Light Quotes and Tech Room Quote – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the quote from Kniefl Electric for $9,832. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

J. Student Management System for 2022-2023 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve Infinite Campus student management system for the 2022-2023 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

K. MOU for Regional Career Academy – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the MOU for Regional Career Acadey. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

L. Review and Approval of Board Policy 505.5 – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve policy 505.5 with no changes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

M. Master Contract for 2022-2023 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 2022-2023 Master contract, including a total package of 3.17%. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Setting Date for Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute

B. Mission and Vison Statement

C. High School Career and Technical Programming Opportunities

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with COU

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 14, 2022– 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:11 PM. The board continued to meet in exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022