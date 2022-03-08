Mary Munsen

Mary L. Munsen, 76 of Lawton, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Per her request, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Mary was born on May 27, 1945 in Spencer, Iowa the daughter of Orlo and Cora (Handy) Lockey. She graduated in 1963 from the Spencer High School. She then graduated during the spring of 1965 from the Stewarts School of Hair Styling. On August 15, 1965 she was united in marriage to Gary Munsen in Spencer. The couple lived in Sioux City for a few years and in 1972, they moved to Lawton.

Mary operated a beauty shop from her home for many years. She always enjoyed taking country drives with her husband Gary. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Some of her favorite pastimes were caring for her flowers, going to garage sales and antiquing.

Mary is survived by her husband, Gary Munsen, son, James Munsen, daughters, Shelly (Keith Sanders) Munsen and Jenifer (Brett) Riebesell, 4 grandchildren, Ashley (Bryce) Prenger, Brandon Riebesell, Caden Riebesell and Alivia Riebesell, two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Brooks Prenger, brother, Robert Lockey and two sisters, Kay Harshbarger and Sandra (Mark) Fodness; sister-in-law, Jan Munsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Carolyn Dotson, Charlotte Lockey and Joann Tatman.