Notice of Intent to Grant Permit to Withdraw Water for Agricultural Purposes

Legal Notice

NOTICE OF INTENT TO GRANT A PERMIT TO WITHDRAW WATER FOR AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES IN WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 455B, there is now on file with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Water Supply Engineering Section, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319 the application as described below.

Haveman Family Farm Partnership (Log No. 31,647) requests a permit authorizing withdrawal of water from one proposed Missouri River alluvial well, about 105 feet deep, located near the center of the SW ¼ Section 19, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 275 acre-feet per year at a maximum rate of 1,000 gallons per minute during the period April 1 through September 30 of each year for irrigation of up to 275 acres of general farm crops, such as corn and soybeans, on land generally described as that part of the S ½ and NE ¼ of Section 19 lying west of Garretson Ditch, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 567) and recommends the permit be granted. A copy of the summary report for the application is available upon a request to the department at the address listed above. Comments on the report and on this use of water must be received by March 30, 2022, and should be addressed “ATTN: Jim Neleigh” and should specify the applicant’s log number.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022