River Valley School Board Minutes — February 21, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

02/21/2022 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

C. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal Report

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Facility Project(s)

Approve refurbishing 2 boilers at JHHS building for up to $15,000.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Resignations

Approve resignation for Sara Ho.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Contracts Approve Volunteer Coaches AJ Ashley – Football Todd Johnson – Track Kory Dausel and Scott Knaack – Softball Approve Play Directors

Margaret Witt – Play $500 Molly Henshaw – Play $500

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Track Team out of state meet Approve out of state travel in March for the track team to attend an indoor meet at USD.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed continuing to look into possible future sharing opportunities.

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 pm.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

BOARD BILLS FEBRUARY 2022

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. JANUARY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 637.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1N1D-7MVQ-RN7C TAG Resource-TAG FUNDS 80.14

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1N1D-7MVQ-RN7C1 BOOKS FOR TLC/PD 126.72

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1NXC-1QWY-C1WK supplemental materials for 2B 79.36

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1Q1K-VL7J-WYLW Sterilite 3 drawer storage, pk of 2 45.35

Vendor Total: 331.57

BAILEY, SCOTT REIMB BOARD EXPENSE 60.87

BISENIUS, ADAM MONTHLY ST-0031 50.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST 01272022- 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 70,364.90

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST 2R1E V1ISSET DSEM SPED 5,544.90

CHEROKEE COMM. SCHOOL DIST FOAELL 21 C 1,312.42

Vendor Total: 77,222.22

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 62050 filler for door 5.68

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF JAN. WATER BILLS 232.12

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 01212022 WATER SOFTENER RENT & SALT 143.00

DAKOTA POTTERY SUPPLY CLAY for ART CLASS 216.00

DES MOINES STAMP MANUFACTURING CO. (2) SIGNATURE STAMPS 74.05

DOLLAR GENERAL FIRST AID KITS FOR KITCHENS 48.90

DUNWELL LLC 5029 LOOP JOB – JAN 867.00

EBERTS 55169 REFRIGERATOR FOR SCIENCE CLASS (TAG) 774.95

FELD FIRE 0014469-IN OCT/NOV/DEC WASHTA 90.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOLS 01312022 FALL 21 CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 173.45

GORDON FLESCH IN13621303 COLOR TONER FOR PRINTER IN OFFICE 513.18

HOME DEPOT PRO 668450927 faucet and toilet repair 86.25

HOME DEPOT PRO 668711369 faucet and toilet repair 55.52

Vendor Total: 141.77

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER 1913699029598 Fire Alarm System Batteries.. 104.50

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER 1913699029600 battery 41.50

Vendor Total: 146.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 34479 PHASE 1 RTU REPL OCT & NOV LABOR MATL 20,110.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 34651 PHASE 1 RTU REPL LABOR & MAT’L NOV DEC 33,670.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 34795 BOILERS WILL NOT STAY RUNNING 580.68

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 34827 NOVEMBER PM 1,482.50

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 34828 NOVEMBER PM 743.75

Vendor Total: 56,586.93

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS 200008835 22 SPRING CONFERENCE 195.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK JAN. BILL 359.65

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES 328904 OFFICE CHAIR FOR LIBRARY 317.90

JACOBS ELECTRIC 02022022 REPAIRING CORD REELS IN THE SHOP 846.27

JACOBS ELECTRIC 020220221 BUS BARN – MOTION DETECTOR 108.99

Vendor Total: 955.26

JCL SOLUTIONS 1276980 Linda’s vacuum 37.44

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 275918 PROPANE 113.65

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 280215 PROPANE 2,092.50

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 281025 PROPANE 2,322.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 281269 PROPANE for BUSES 489.42

Vendor Total: 5,017.57

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE 17173041130 repair 4.98

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE MONTHLY ST-0031 15.34

Vendor Total: 20.32

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 563666 170.97

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 563987 HEADLIGHT BULBS 21.28

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 564225 WINDOW REGULATOR FOR MAROON SUB 68.47

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 564284 ENGINE OIL 31.08

Vendor Total: 291.80

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. 7-12 Choir concert music 64.59

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. 7-12 Choir concert music 27.00

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC. Eprint Order for music 7.98

Vendor Total: 99.57

KAY L CHAPMAN, CPA PC 17697 FY21 AUDIT 4,475.00

KISTENMACHER, JONAH4643887 Western Valley Conference Festival Music 12.99

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIP-0031 20.00

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN CSD 1ST SEM SPED.. 5,164.32

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN CSD 1st SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT 11,083.34

Vendor Total: 16,247.66

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO 9336057 32.08

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. IDATP ANNUAL DUES & DRIVER COLLECTING.. 415.00

MID-STEP SERVICES 104 JAN ‘22 SPEC ED SERVICES – 2 STUDENTS 12,000.00

MITCHELL, LISA 02102022 donuts preschool Dude’s Day 59.35

NEW COOP JAN ‘22 GAS JAN ‘22 GAS CARD 1,732.08

NORTHWEST AEA 1488 SHARED SOCIAL WORKER QUARTERLY BILLING 5,624.75

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK IASB1204- BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR JANUARY 263.50

PARROTT, NANCY 01242022 FCS SUPPLIES 25.11

PARROTT, NANCY 01282022 FCS SUPPLIES 63.98

PARROTT, NANCY 02092022 FCS SUPPLIES 40.04

Vendor Total: 129.13

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY 02012022 DIESEL FUEL FOR BUSSES 4,966.45

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIP-0008 50.00

PHONAK LLC 5135320419 FM system 1,080.18

PITSCO EDUCATION 22-000000532 UTILITY FRAMING BUILDING KIT 125.30

PSAT/NMSQT 382289364A TESTS ORDERED 206.00

RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE DESTINATION EDUCATION RADIO PROGRAM 390.00

RASSEL, PAIGE JAN 2022 Jan. Nurse Mileage 131.04

RAU, JENNIFER 2064542 Music PD 168.79

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO 10621955 Trumpet Repair & New Case 51.06

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO 10622207 Trumpet Repair & New Case 55.99

Vendor Total: 107.05

RECORD, THE 50386 PUBLISHED MINUTES 12-28-21 298.40

REMSEN UNION COMM SCHOOL FY22 OPEN 1st SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT OUT 3,694.45

RICKS COMPUTERS 116302 SURGE PROTECTION PARTS FOR TOWER 100.85

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER FOR TEACHER 870.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 116434 PROJECTOR FOR 2ND GRADE 995.00

Vendor Total: 1,965.85

SAM’S CLUB JANUARY FEE 39.99

SAM’S CLUB 02112022 Kleenex for classrooms 50.56

Vendor Total: 90.55

SANITARY SERVICES 01172022 JAN TRASH 551.20

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL OE SPED 1ST 5,931.20

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE 021381 WINDOW REPLACE 398.58

SIOUX CITY COMM. SCHOOL 1ST SEM SPED OE 5,519.10

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OFFICE SUPPLIES & CHOIR SUPPLIES 37.56

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OFFICE SUPPLIES FOR WASHTA 141.11

STAPLES ADVANTAGE CREDIT FOR INCORRECT BATTERIES (15.55)

Vendor Total: 163.12

VISA FEB STMT KLEENEX 12.64

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE Per Chuck Bus driver training 340.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE 4688-1 Western Iowa CDL certification class 100.00

Vendor Total: 440.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD 1ST SEM SPED OE 6,058.20

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD OE SPED 1ST SEMEST 6,058.20

Vendor Total: 12,116.40

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR 11022021 SCHOOL ELECTION COST 1,100.65

Fund Total: 226,905.17

Checking Account Total: 226,905.17

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSIONS 553.20

CHESTERMAN COMPANY 1100771203360524 beverages HS concession stand 241.20

Vendor Total: 794.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640536 160.55

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640582 49.99

Vendor Total: 210.54

DOLLAR GENERAL 1001134246 water for concessions 10.00

IHSSA 01242022 LG 9th State Reg. 73.00

IHSSA 012420221 LG Varsity State Reg. 71.00

IHSSA 02082022 VARSITY IE District 144.00

IHSSA 020920221 9th IE district reg. 72.00

Vendor Total: 360.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9295113 (39.73)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9305476 28.97

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9314815 271.57

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9325023 387.89

Vendor Total: 648.70

SAM’S CLUB 01132022 kitchen/concessions 106.38

STAPLES ADVANTAGE OFFICE SUPPLIES & CHOIR SUPPLIES 52.80

TODD, CHANDLER 02092022 HS GIRLS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 2-8-22 0.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS 12927971 DANCE TEAM UNIFORMS 2,959.46

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE 02102022 Gate money from conf. tourney 2/4/22 1,025.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE 2379 Gate money for 1st rd G conf. tourney BB 340.00

Vendor Total: 1,365.00

WILMESHERR, AMANDA PARKING PASSES 30.00

Fund Total: 6,537.28

Checking Account Total: 6,537.28

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GORDON FLESCH I00706437 JAN COPIER LEASE 847.01

GORDON FLESCH I00713322 COPY MACHINE LEASE.847.01

Vendor Total: 1,694.02

Riddell 951530768 Helmet reconditioning 973.18

Fund Total: 2,667.20

Checking Account Total: 2,667.20

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION small wares and equipment 1,269.00

CAMBROOKE 475972 77.98

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106639688 CR (128.89)

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640421 309.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640423 106.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640466 107.02

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640471 173.85

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640534 243.67

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640576 93.65

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640582 96.74

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640647 146.78

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640649 107.09

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640690 73.46

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640695 133.17

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640749 200.81

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640751 93.37

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640794 153.82

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640800 186.95

Vendor Total: 2,096.89

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9157592 cr (1,878.32)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9202410 159.92

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9244410 CR (1,364.46)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9244426 1,694.23

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9295111 1,683.70

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9325021 1,774.94

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9325022 189.27

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9325035 1,389.14

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9336055 3,020.80

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9336056 243.06

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9336070 946.50

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9346605 2,417.97

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9346606 238.99

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9346618 1,740.54

Vendor Total: 12,256.28

SAMS CLUB 01132022 kitchen/concessions 26.88

Fund Total: 15,727.03

Checking Account Total: 15,727.03

BOARD BILLS ADD’L FEBRUARY 2022

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ANC DBA LONG LINES FEB 22-0001 307.56

CORN CRIB CREATIONS 1117 SNOW REMOVAL FOR NOV/DEC 1,450.00

FRONTIER JAN 2022 B-0001.63.05

FRONTIER JAN 2022-0001.314.74

Vendor Total: 377.79

MASKE, JOYANN 01312022 REIMB STRAT 1 1,860.00

MASKE, JOYANN Registration fee for AEA training 30.00

Vendor Total: 1,890.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY 521291120-0001 10,844.53

Fund Total: 14,869.88

Checking Account Total: 14,869.88

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

DAVIDSON, GEORGE 01242022 HS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 1-21-22 VS LB 110.00

DREW, DAVE 01242022 HS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 1-21-22 VS LB 110.00

ERNST, LOGAN 01102022 HS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 1-10-22 110.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL 01212022 HS BBALL OFFICIAL FOR 1-21-22 VS LB 110.00

KIRWAN, GREG 02092022 HS GIRLS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 2-8-22 110.00

LUBBERS, CALEB 02092022 HS GIRLS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 2-9-22 110.00

TODD, CHANDLER 021102022 HS GIRLS BBALL OFFICIAL ON 2-8-22 110.00

WESSLING, DOUG 01242022 JR HIGH OFFICIAL ON 1-20-22 VS KP 80.00

Fund Total: 850.00

Checking Account Total: 850.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022