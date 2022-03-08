Tom Bainbridge

Tom W. Bainbridge, age 86, of Holstein, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa.

Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at a later date. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Tommy “Tom” William Bainbridge was born on September 15, 1935, the son of Lloyd and Margaret (Lyle) Bainbridge. He grew up on the family farm near Pierson and graduated from Kingsley High School in 1953.

During high school Tom helped on the farm. When his father could not be as active in the operation due to a polio infection, Tom stepped up and took the lead. Without his efforts the family farming operation would have been lost.

On October 10, 1963, Tom married Judy McDonald in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The couple made their home on one of the family farms near Pierson.

They had three beloved children: Tracy, Timi, and Tate. In 1974 the family moved to Ida Grove to manage the city airport and operate Ida Grove Flying Service while also continuing to be engaged in farming. The family relocated in 1988 to a farm south of Ida Grove and Tracy and Tate joined in the farming operation.

In 1993 Tom and Judy moved to an acreage south of Holstein and remained there until they entered the nursing home in November of 2021.

Tom loved aircraft and flying. He was a licensed commercial pilot and flight instructor. He taught many people to fly over the years including his two sons, Tracy and Tate. He was happiest in the left seat of any aircraft, but especially the Bonanza 6125J that he piloted for Boyer Valley Fertilizer.

Tom enjoyed roller skating in his younger years, playing on the high school basketball team, and a little drag racing back in the day. He never said no to a good burnt hamburger, preferred a round toothpick, and adored his cat, Blue.

Tom was blessed with the art of conversation and could chat with anyone at any time. His final act on earth was to help change the lives of others through the gift of tissue donation to the Iowa Donor Network.

Survivors include his wife Judy L. (McDonald) Bainbridge of Holstein, IA; children Tracy (Lily) Bainbridge of Spirit Lake, IA and Timi (Roger) Wunschel of Ida Grove, IA; grandchildren: Nickalaus Wunschel, Keller Wunschel, Wyatt Wunschel, and Annabell Burrell; brother Kenny Bainbridge of Pierson, IA; brothers-in-law Loy Bakken of Kingsley, IA and Jerry (Cheryl) McDonald of Havre, MT; sister-in-law Jaine (Denis) Stubbs of Moville, IA; extended family and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margaret Bainbridge; son Tate Bainbridge; grandson Seth Wunschel; brother Robert and Lynn Bainbridge; and sister-in-law Jill Bakken.