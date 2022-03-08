Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — March 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

March 14, 2022

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Community Comments

3. Reports

a. Mrs. Metcalf

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enrollment (in):

b. Notification of Open Enrollment (out):

c. Amend Board Policy 505.5 Graduation Requirements

5. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Building and Grounds Committee Report

b. Discuss sale of house, set date to open bids (if sale is approved)

c. Approve ERATE

6. Personnel

a. Accept Resignations:

i. Pat Tomoson from Archery

ii. Emily Thomas from Wrestling Cheer Sponsor

b. Approve Contracts:

c. Approve Assistant Golf Coach (hourly): Kelsey Schramm

d. Approve volunteer coaches: Holli Countryman for football and basketball cheer

e. Approve Lane Change: Mrs. Wright to MA

f. Approve retention payments

7. Co-curricular: Football Uniform Purchase

8. Board Items

a. Approve Budget Estimate for 2022-2023 and Direct Publication

b. Set Budget Hearing (2022-2023) for April 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm

c. Approve Amendment Estimate for 2021-2022 and Direct Publication

d. Set Budget Amendment Hearing (2021-2022) for April 11, 2022 at 7:40 pm

e. Approve AEA Purchasing Agreement

f. Approve Continued Agreement with Timberline Billing for Medicaid

g. Direct the Use of Foundation Funds

h. Approve Concurrent Enrollment for Summer Courses at WITCC

i. Resolution for Opposition to School Choice Legislation and Education Savings Accounts

j. For the good of the cause

k. Superintendent Evaluation

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 10, 2022