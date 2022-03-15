Norma Abbott

Norma J. Abbott, 87, of Kingsley, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Kingsley Nursing & Rehab Center.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14 at First Lutheran Church, Kingsley. Burial will be at Silver Ridge Cemetery Ponca, Nebraska. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Condolences to family may be directed at www.rohdefh.com.

Norma June Harder was born at home on Oct. 31, 1934 to Joe and Mildred (Bauman) Harder, the first of seven children. She was baptized on Nov. 18, 1934 and confirmed in March 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Nebraska.

She went to Silver Creek #19 Country School and then graduated from Ponca High School in 1948. She married Wayne Blair Abbott on April 29, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ponca. They were married 42 years until Wayne passed away in 1998.

Norma held various jobs: Dixon County Treasurer, elevator operator at the Badgerow Building, Iowa Liquor Store, Kingsley News-Times, Lil Audrey’d Den. Kraft Kleaners, Care Initiatives for 10 years, and sold Avon for 20 years (1987-2007). Everyone looked forward to her Avon open houses at Christmas. She achieved President’s Club every year and Honor Society many years.

Norma was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She also followed KP and was awarded “Fan of the Year” when Brett was in Majors and Minors Baseball League. She had a lot of collections: teapots, angels, rabbits but most of all – the three Nativity pieces (Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus). She had “forty-eleven hundred of them.”

Norma will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Spain, of Sioux City, Lori (Bob) Smith of Jefferson, Iowa, Janet (Art) Otto of Kingsley; son, Delwayne Merrill (Louise) Abbott of Kingsley; sisters, Karen Hartman, Nancy Harder, Linda Rowell; sisters-in-law, Janelle Harder, Audrey Harder-Clark, Charlotte Wirsching, Barbara Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Jim Abbott and Ronnie Abbott; 14 grandchildren, Kimberly (James) Barrington, Jennifer (Scott) Brooks, Christie (Greg) Stevens, Jason Smith, Jacque Smith, Brett (Christine) Herbold, Kiel Otto, Konner Otto, Melony (Terry) Ledgerwood, Travis (Melissa) Anderson, Brandon (Andrea) Anderson, Jonathon Otto, Ashley and Taylor Abbott; 21 great-grandchildren, Samantha (Adrian) Cooper, Dylan Barrington, Mackenzie Barrington-Towers, Jackie (James) Engel, Katie Chastain, Brody Brooks, Michael Barfield, Skylar and Isabella Stevens, Weston and Abigail Herbold, Cheyenne Farley, Brooklyn Rhodes, Piper, Morgan, Wyatt and Colton Tremaine, Parker, Makenzie, Hannah and Braylon Anderson; and one great-great-grandchild, Cindy Lou Cooper.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, Rick, in 1989; daughter, Sandra, in 1958; son-in-law, George Spain, in 2008; parents, Joe and Mildred Harder; in-laws, Ronald and Opal Abbott; brothers, Lee, Larry and Calvin Harder; brothers-in-law, Eugene Hartman and Bill Abbott; niece, Gale Abbott; nephews, Guy Abbott and Darryl Wayne Wirsching; grandson, Chasten Otto Hillegass; and great-grandchildren, Kody Brooks and Jaelynn Anderson.