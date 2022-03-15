Anthon City Council Minutes — March 7, 2022

Anthon City Council

MARCH 7, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro Tem Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 7, 2022 at 5:31 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann and Lisa Petersen. Absent was Paul Lansink and Tammy Reimer, Mayor. Also present – Amy Buck, Amy McFarland and Dawn Zahnley.

AGENDA: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

DISCUSS AND APPROVE AGREEMENT WITH VENTURE ENDURANCE LLC: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the agreement with Venture Endurance LLC and the City of Anthon, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:03 p.m.

________________________

Lisa Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022