Jerri Ann Jaacks, 79, of Sioux City and formerly of Correctionville passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jerri Ann was born on April 2, 1942 in Herscher, Illinois, the daughter of Ival and Arlene (Renville) Smith. She attended school in Correctionville, Iowa. On October 14th, 1961 she was united in marriage to James Jaacks in Holstein, Iowa.

Jerri Ann was a homemaker who loved to bowl, golf, shop and travel. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She really loved going to the sporting events of her granddaughters and shopping trips with her two daughters.

Jerri Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim; four children, Michael (Marysue) Jaacks, Kelli Jaacks and Mel Crawford, Jack (Nancy) Jaacks, Kristi (Kirk) Goff; five grandchildren, Erin Goff, Emma Goff, Kelsey Jaacks, Kayla Jaacks and Jered Jaacks; one great-grandchild, Ivy Goff-Savage; two step grandsons, Ryan (Aja) Goff and Tyler (Melissa) Goff; six step great-grandchildren, Hayden and Nolan Goff; Tatum, Avery, Mason and TJ Goff; one brother, Jay (Lynda) Smith; and many in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jim Smith and Jon Smith.