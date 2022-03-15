Kingsley City Council Minutes — March 7, 2022

Kingsley City Council

March 7, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on March 7, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle.

Minutes of the February 7th and February 21st meetings were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Hearing on proposed budget (Resolution 2022-3) was opened at 7:05 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. No written or oral objections were received. Motion to approve budget at $12.58412 per $1000 of property valuation by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to close hearing at 7:08 p.m. by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Maintenance report: Waiting for brooms for sweeper, has been serviced. Brian Book registered for Wastewater and Water Distribution classes. Will be capping water service line at the main at Ed Holdcroft house and it will be red tagged. Blacktop projects: Meadow Drive and Brandon from First Street to Third Street. Also, repair concrete intersection of West First Street and Quest Ave.

List of bills approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, Amb oxygen cylinder rent 64.75

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, Eap program 8.76

Avast, software 74.19

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 923.46

Beelner Service, outlet/main repair/coupling 4,521.21

Bobbi Hirschman, reimb amb supplies 32.37

Buena Vista Co. EMS, EMS Day 2022 160.00

Cash, reimb petty cash 41.27

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Dirt Road Design, Lib/City websites 375.00

Doug Koch, cleaning Jan/Feb 462.50

Eakes, Ofc supplies 41.99

Environmental Services, 23/25 W 2nd 20,263.30

F.S. Repair, trailer parts 154.00

Farm & Home Publishers, plat books 212.10

First Co-op, diesel 80.26

FirstNet police phone bills 182.12

Flewelling Earthmoving, demo 25 W 2nd 45,606.00

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 998.00

Frontier, phone bill 135.45

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Jan 54.72

Hach, water chemicals 40.08

IDALS, Pesticide testing (Book)/certificate 100.00

IDPH, pool registration 70.00

Ipers, Ipers/Jan (Dunn) 3,920.89

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,502.41

Jack’s Uniforms, 2 shirts/taser holster 204.90

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 229.81

Kingsley Vol Amb, Feb. runs 1,710.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kirkwood, Water Treatment 2 & Wastewater 2 990.00

KMK Apparel, 5 t-shirts 70.00

KPTH, Feb advertising 2,460.00

Mc2, 2 ballasts/8 lamps 2,295.32

MidAmerican Energy, Jan. utilities 10.00

MidAmerican Energy, Feb. utilities 1,779.86

PCC, ambulance billing Jan. 379.18

Plymouth Co. property taxes 770.00

Plymouth Co. Museum, donation 200.00

Presto-X, pest control 53.00

Quill, Office supplies 471.66

Rick Bohle, Feb expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Shelly Schaeuble, mileage CPO 34.72

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 469.12

Sunnybrook, funeral plant 46.00

The Record, publications 319.54

United Healthcare, health ins Feb/March 10,444.83

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 199.30

WEX, gas 1,352.56

Wiatel, phone/internet 536.88

WIT, Amb exp 10.00

MidAmerican, utilities 2,919.61

Alpha Wireless, Fire dept. antenna/supplies 101.66

Quill, ofc supplies 54.87

Lammers, supplies 324.16

Plymouth Co. Landfill, Feb. tonnage 12,744.71

Clarks Hardware, supplies general/fire 279.12

Flewelling Earthmoving, subtract retainage -2,280.30

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 231.71

Delvin Bottjen, reimb fire dept gas 100.00

Total 124,077.64

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Lg print books 8.00

Blackstone Publishing, Lib books 246.45

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Elliott Bottjen, reimb tool set 214.00

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb UPS system 173.29

Feld Fire, parts/service 4,940.07

Clarks Hardware, outlet/power strip 42.90

Lois’ Sewing Shop, sew straps on coats 120.00

Kingsley Volunteers, bar bill 516.00

Total 6,006.26

Expenses by Fund: General, 65,083.75; Road Use, 9,448.75; Employee Benefits, 8,396.16; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 8,700.00; Lib Special, 191.76; Fire Dept. Special, 6,006.26; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 9,606.52; Sewer, 8,021.56; Solid Waste, 10,162.78. Total: 125,617.54.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 56,515.43; Operating Grants, 70,679.60; General, 5,783.90; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 132,978.93.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to approve the Treasurer’s Report for February, all voted aye, motion carried.

Hearing notice will be published for the March 24th Council meeting to sell fire truck.

Dave Dugan presented the quote for 2022/23 liability and property insurance from EMC Insurance. The City will be looking at a 7.7 percent increase in insurance rates. This is reflected in a $3,700.00 increase over last year’s premiums. Motion was made by Bohle to approve EMC Option 005 ($79,678.00) annual cost with a $2,500.00 deductible, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2022-3

Residential property exchange.

Roger Ruba wants to trade residential property 308 Dover for 220 Barre. There would need to be a public hearing at the April 4th meeting. Would build within a house within five years. Approval will wait until hearing is conducted. Consensus of the Council to agree to property exchange.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve Class C Beer permit for Hometown Pantry, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report: Two applications for police officer. Will be interviewing one person. James will go to the academy in December. Dunn will be purchasing a hand gun, City will purchase and use a payroll deduct for him to repay cost. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all ayes to purchase gun. Motion carried.

April agenda: Info concerning sale of 23 and 25 West 2nd.

Adjournment: Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022