Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — March 4, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Friday, March 4, 2022
6:00 PM
MS Library, Anthon, Iowa (Board via Zoom)
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM – all board members present.
II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 22-23 HS Principal contract for Andrew Armstead. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:03 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 17, 2022