Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — March 4, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Friday, March 4, 2022

6:00 PM

MS Library, Anthon, Iowa (Board via Zoom)

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:02 PM – all board members present.

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 22-23 HS Principal contract for Andrew Armstead. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 6:03 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022