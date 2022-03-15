Pierson City Council Minutes/Claims — March 9, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, March 9

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday March 9th, 2022. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Saxen to approve the consent agenda. Items included: minutes from Feb meetings, financial statements, claims through March 9. All vote aye on the motion. Receipts by fund: $10629.54, Road Use $2954.86, Special Rev $88.85, Proprietary $144279.31, Expense by fund: $15234.37, Road Use $1665.21, Special Rev $2600.51, Proprietary $5622.12

The Sheriff report was given. The responded to two calls for service and provided over 31 hours of directed patrol. They also spent 3.5 hours in the middle school.

Public Forum: Courtney Koster representing the KP Little League was present asking the town to purchase ag lime for the field and 2 stools for the crow’s nest. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the purchase, all voted aye; motion carried.

Darla Rock representing the UMC was present in regards to the sale of the church parsonage. The water line to the church and parsonage are currently on 1 curb stop and the church was requesting to be able to split the lines at the property and not across the street at the main. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to have them put in a new line at the main and underground bore to the property all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to set the public hearing for the FY23 budget for a special meeting March 30th, all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Krier, seconded by Bubke to renew the leases for the library and legion for the upcoming year with no changes and to deny the request by the library to put their coffee pot in the common space. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to purchase trees for the city park and to get pricing on removing existing ash trees, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Saxen to approve purchasing 10 new banners size 18×48, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier, seconded by McQueen to approve an application for micro grants to small businesses and non-profits with a max grant amount of $2000 and authorizing a total of $10,000 in ARPA funds with applications being accepted until July 1 2022. All voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve the 1st reading of Ordinance 177 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 155 Section 115.15.

Motion seconded by Krier, all vote aye, carried. Motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to pass RESOLUTION 2022-09 A resolution to waive the second and third reading of the ordinance, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Sistrunk to adopt ORDINANCE 177, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to set a public hearing to amend the current fiscal year budget, seconded by Bubke all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Saxen, all aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims:

3E gen. contract $442.83

Amazon supplies $104.00

Auditor State of Iowa exam fees $800.00

Badger Meter fees $177.11

Beelner services $375.00

Carol Cooper refund deposit $46.28

Casey Stratton CPR training $396.00

Clark’s Hardware supplies $93.90

Clerkbooks annual updates $150.00

Correctionville Building Center supplies $26.75

EFTPS withholding $1,197.70

EMP supplies $216.05

Fire Training Service Bureau training $100.00

Foundation Analytical water testing $33.00

Frontier phone/internet $199.85

GEMT fees $11.67

IPERS pension $857.14

MidAmerican electric $30.60

MidAmerican electric $1,367.09

New Coop propane $1,814.61

New Coop fuel $949.79

Office of the Commissioner election fees $390.32

Secretary of State notary fee $30.00

Sooland Bobcat light $37.55

The Record newspapers $336.93

Verizon internet $57.09

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Woodbury REC electric $65.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022