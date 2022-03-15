Pierson City Council — Ordinance No. 177 (Cargo Containers)

Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 177

An Ordinance amending Chapter 155, Section 115.15

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson IA 51048 Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 155, Section 115.15 shall read as follows:

115.15 CARGO CONTAINER.

1. “Cargo Containers” include standardized reusable vessels that were:

a. Originally designed for or used in the parking, shipping, movement or transportation of freight, articles, good or commodities; and/or

b. Originally designed for or capable of being mounted or moved by rail, truck or ship by means of being mounted on a chassis or similar transport device. This definition includes the terms “transport containers” and “portable site storage containers” that have a similar appearance to and similar characteristics of cargo containers.

2. For purposes of this section, cargo containers also include railroad cars, unlicensed truck vans, converted mobile homes, trainers, unlicensed campers, unlicensed buses, bus bodies, and other similar items that are being used for storage of articles, goods, and other personal property.

3. Cargo containers are not permitted in residential districts and in the mobile home park district except as hereafter provided. In case of a disaster or if a resident is remodeling his/her home or detached structure, a resident may apply for a permit from the city clerk to have a shipping container for a period of ninety days on his or her property. In order to extend that permit for an additional ninety days, the resident must apply and obtain approval from the City Council.

4. Violation of his provision shall be a Municipal Infraction of $500.00 for the first offense, $1,000.00 for the second offense, and $1,500.00 for third and subsequent offenses.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: March 9 2022

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 9th day of March, 2022 and approved this 9th day of March, 2022.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

City of Pierson

Attest: /s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022