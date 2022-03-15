Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 22, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

February 22, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on February 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Gary Horton was absent. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2/22/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 2/15/22. Anderson-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a Depository Resolution #02222022 for IPAIT. Motion Carried.

No action was made for a change order for the District Courtroom for L & L Builders seeking a 2-week extension to the project schedule at no cost.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve and sign property tax exemption applications for impoundment structures and native prairie/wetlands. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to declare the end of the state of emergency in Plymouth County due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve setting the FY 2021-22 budget amendment for 10 a.m. on March 22, 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve DELYZ’s Addition in Section 30 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve Powell’s County Line Addition in Section 35 of Hungerford Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a 90-day extension to file Rolling’s Addition from today, 2/22/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a 60-day extension to file TMAC Farms Add. 2nd Filing from today, 2/22/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a right of way project BROS-SWAP-CO75(158)—SE-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve projects LC-370906, LC-361610 and LC-331505. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022