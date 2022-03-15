Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 1, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 1, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 3/1/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 2/22/22. Horton-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve claims paid on 3/1/22 and payroll issued 2/28/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #030122-1 to approve the ISAC Group Benefits Program 28E Agreement. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to open the public hearing at 10 am for the max property tax dollars levied for FY 2022-23. All vote aye. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present regarding this topic and no written comments were received. Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to close the max levy public hearing at 10:02 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #030122-2 for the approval of the FY 2022-23 maximum property tax dollars for the general fund and rural fund. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 10 of Plymouth Township on C44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution 030122-3 to embargo Marble Ave. Van Otterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 am.

_____________________

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

______________________

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-1-22

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 61.00

Access Systems copier contract 467.47

AgriVision Equipment JD mower 6714.95

Noel Ahmann mileage 94.77

Akron Hometowner publications 790.70

Craig Anderson lodging/meals 205.91

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety annual service inspection 95.50

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone reimbursement 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 319.37

Adam Brown rent assist 295.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Casey’s fuel 4382.18

CDW Government ink cartridges 122.38

Cornhusker International PARTS 629.00

Crockett Co. Sheriff service 42.00

Culligan Water water 43.04

CWD kitchen supplies 1981.20

Dakota County Sheriff service 22.72

Dell Marketing computer 1704.76

DeVries Tool & Supply PARTS 85.00

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 90.00

Dr. Steven Meis med examiner fee 500.00

Dr. Andrew Geha med examiner fee 500.00

Dr. Ashley Powell med examiner fee 500.00

Dr. Destiny Miller med examiner fee 500.00

Dr. Donald Odens med examiner fee 500.00

Dr. Ellen Aquino med examiner fee 300.00

Dr. Paul Parmelee med examiner fees 1000.00

Dr. Sheila Holcomb med examiner fees 14,500.00

Eakes Inc supplies 388.19

Fastenal supplies 140.81

Stacey Feldman cell phone/supplies 65.88

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 212.00

FORCE America PARTS 647.43

FP Mailing Solutions annual lease 637.25

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 630.00

Frontier phone 1445.21

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 324.14

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 30.00

GovConnection, Inc. jail scanner 1069.99

Groves Emergency Lighting Inst. vehicle equipment 6746.73

Hardware Hank supplies 23.97

Horizon Distribution car wash cards 50.00

Hundertmark PARTS 42.00

ICAP insurance endorsement 387.00

Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc. summer school 100.00

ISAC conf. registration 190.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 1299.21

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 625.60

Don Kass meeting expenses 444.27

City of Kingsley utilities assistance 203.87

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 698.70

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

City of LeMars water payment assistance 117.31

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 163.59

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 350.17

Mail Services mv renewal notices 970.00

Marathon Engineering Corp. safety padding maint kit 570.00

M.A.T.A.I. membership 45.00

Menards SHOP SUPPLIES 190.85

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1395.66

Midwest Wheel PARTS 108.01

Monona Co Sheriff service 48.72

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 60.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1105.79

One Office Solutions office supplies 136.10

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 84.00

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 300.00

Ply Co Board of Health healthy aging grant 5216.57

Ply Co Employees health insurance reimb. 28,201.99

Ply Co Sheriff transport fee 30.00

Ply Co Treasurer flex reimb 3119.70

Primebank data fee 15.00

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 220.00

R.R. Brink Locking Systems jail locks 408.00

Northwest REC power radio 1224.02

Red’s Printing supplies 46.95

Road Machinery & Supply PARTS 666.90

Thomas Rohe MISCELLANEOUS 279.96

Safety X-treme SIGNS 4988.28

Scheels LE ammo & equipment 281.82

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 6145.00

Sherwin Williams paint 42.17

Shield Technology Corporation install Shieldware 300.00

Sioux Co Auditor med examiner reimb 2100.00

Softree Technical Systems SIGNS 950.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 169.65

SPI GRANULAR 31,504.20

Stamp Fulfillment POSTAGE 1638.45

State Steel STRUCTURAL STEEL 915.60

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 816.79

Thomson Reuters CLEAR 240.75

Titan Machinery OIL 57.70

Total Motors parts 1757.62

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Vanguard Appraisals annual service 8387.50

Verizon cell phones 782.80

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 577.75

VISA travel expenses 50.44

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 84.25

Wesley United Methodist Church rent for election 100.00

Wex Bank fuel 6623.75

World Data mv registration manuals 300.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 1823.01

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022