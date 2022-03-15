Probate — Thomas J. Roberts

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS J. ROBERTS, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056461

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of THOMAS J. ROBERTS, Deceased, who died on or about February 19, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on February 23, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated February 23, 2022

Kathy Roberts, Co-Administrator of the Estate

1030 6th St.

Onawa, Iowa 51040

Tamara J. Taylor

Co-Administrator of the Estate

1008 13th St.

Onawa, Iowa 51040

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Administrator

PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication

March 24, 2022

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022

and Thursday, March 24, 2022