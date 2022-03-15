Probate — Thomas J. Roberts
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS J. ROBERTS, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056461
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of THOMAS J. ROBERTS, Deceased, who died on or about February 19, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on February 23, 2022 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated February 23, 2022
Kathy Roberts, Co-Administrator of the Estate
1030 6th St.
Onawa, Iowa 51040
Tamara J. Taylor
Co-Administrator of the Estate
1008 13th St.
Onawa, Iowa 51040
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Administrator
PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication
March 24, 2022
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 17, 2022
and Thursday, March 24, 2022