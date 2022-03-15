Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — February 22, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 02/22/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Parking – Wicks 45.00

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Drinking fountain filter 165.73

Americana Printing 500222 Shirts for park staff 977.51

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030445 400.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 380.00

Bales***, Dylan 104810 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 9105 – Fire extinguish 295.25

Bomgaars 27646 Diesel Fuel Additive 509.60

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103 334.77

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 371.36

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 297.00

Chesterman CO. Water 395.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,583.36

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 1,600.00

Comtech Solacom Tech 500591 Milestone #3, #4 of pr.. 1,321.25

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #406 43.23

Costar Realty Information 105575 Office Supplies 116.30

Country Tire And Serv 104222 Tire Repair #40 232.56

Dawson***, David CLE 185.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,408.54

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 3 stamper ink pads 22.60

Don’s Pro Shop 69246 Door plates 21.00

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio and Related 59.00

Fedex 81003 Postage – State Pub De 45.68

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Maint 23,621.98

Fox Hydraulic Labor #318 75.00

Frontier Communicat 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,332.90

Gleiser***, David 104233 Mileage Reimbursement 281.39

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Office Supplies 343.35

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 247.00

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #201 392.00

Grainger Inc. 9101-Motor 329.01

Healy Welding 101752 Labor & Welding Supplies 100.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030511 107.10

Holiday Inn (DM-Fle 298000) Lodging for Ryan 739.20

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,324.82

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Salt 4,032.60

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Butler Academy 8,125.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,028.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 Dental Premium 4,952.33

Iowa State Reserve 105404 School Jensen & Grimm 290.00

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 2022 ISAC Spring Conf 190.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filter #200 136.68

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 1,896.55

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Deposition FECR110293 95.00

Johnston Excavating 104961 1500, 6100 – Brown’s Lake 19,158.62

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9101 – Filters 287.76

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Hearing PCCV196608 6.50

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 33 pc bit set/Southwood 24.97

KARS Detail Center 500180 lettering 400.00

LG Everist Inc 281374 1500 – Brown’s Lake 4,417.12

Language Line Services 1369 Interpreting 9.55

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 379.50

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon 101.64

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 1,088.95

Massey***, Michael 105315 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Menards 199721 Janitorial Supplies 144.86

Meyer Bros. Colonial 159000 ME Transport 1,399.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-01/11 1,494.33

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #402 112.80

Mills Pharmacy 334399 Paramedic-Medical & La 3,267.90

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Title opinion/Salsness.. 2,330.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Secondary Roads Liability 38,196.68

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 409.20

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel, Prop 38,095.08

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Parts #24 134.67

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 12/15 254.93

Office Elements 100254 Stay Put pen refills 86.28

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 783.30

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #94 60.18

Parker, Barbara 99064 Zoning Commission mile 19.04

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 10,918.72

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Bid 2,423.32

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Manuals 954.82

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 Clear line – 2 470.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Maint 59.90

Scheels All Sport 101917 K9 Food 592.00

Security National Bank Office Supplies/Commission 741.94

Sergeant Bluff Advocate NEWS-PAPER SUBSCRIPTION.. 30.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Work Comp Insurance 549.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 car washes 316.80

Sioux Body Shop 1330 12/15/2021 Windstorm 3,050.90

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street con 195,802.60

Sioux City Fire Res 105704 Fire Rescue Reimburse 3,749.29

Sioux City Journal Notice 349.10

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Ad Proposed Budget 106.74

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 9102 – Water/sewer JN2 7,531.82

Sioux Cnty Sheriff 213925 Service FECR112015 63.00

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 3,409.90

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 119.79

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Office Supplies 22.05

Smith, Cheryl 360 Morales FECR110319 216.00

Smith, Constance E 98429 Gift shop inventory 19.50

Sparklight 952 Cable 316.69

Stanard & Assc Inc 221222 Civil Service Supplies 16.00

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 490.41

Steig***, Craig 105096 9102 – Mileage 4.68

Street Cop Training 500076 School Theisen 249.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 19,321.83

Thompson Electric Co 231500 9101 – Door repair 220.00

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Filters-Case skid load.. 1,067.18

TNT Sales & Service 500281 Kosher Food Grade 160.00

Transource Oil #420 336.24

Tri State Emergency 104264 Tri-State EMA Membership 20.00

Tri-State Overhead 105503 Buildings – C’Ville Sh 2,971.00

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 494.14

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 ISAC Statewide Supervisors 355.98

Vanvoorst***, Josh 99784 Cell phone allowance 300.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 9,555.66

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 148,243.00

West Branch Construct 500697 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 4,551.24

Williams & Company 105594 911 phone calling out 95.00

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Year 21 Audit 11,000.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electric service-JN22 5,726.87

Woodbury County Treas 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Youth Shelter Care 257821 Shelter Invoice 644.28

Ziegler Inc. Parts #524 20.64

———————————————–

Grand Total: 619,591.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022