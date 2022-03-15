Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — March 1, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 03/01/2022 – 03/01/2022

4 Seasons Heating 103562 Buildings – Cl Hill Shool 185.00

Agriland FS Inc. 98943 Hornick Library LP 345.50

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4751 – Jail project 549.00

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Books for Tale Trail 136.78

Apex Integrated Dist 500795 Household Supplies 2,418.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030522 2,400.00

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Parts, Labor & Oil 120.01

Bomgaars 27646 Torque wrench, shop st 1,433.63

Brand***, Derek 104201 Task Force ID 48.00

Burke Engineering 36400 Shop door locks/DPNC 237.75

Canon Financial Serv 40698 HR Lanier Copier Charge 151.82

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Claims Postage 17.90

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 823.45

Cornhusker Int. Truck 437 Parts #201 73.14

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly online index 275.00

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh copier monthly 31.99

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,311.14

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Services.. 7,050.40

Diamond Lake Book Co. 1496 Books 122.98

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 284.46

Echo Group 101509 9101 – Heater coil 104.85

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 81.52

Emergency Medical Paramedic: Medical Sup 405.52

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Fisher, James MILEAGE 46.80

Fremont Tire Co (Hw 86756) Tires (6)-’05 Ford F-3 1,121.08

Gale 104302 L.P. Books 153.68

Gill***, Patrick F 92618 ISAC University 223.47

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #221 548.00

Gumdrop Books 99262 Books 1,730.74

Haveman, Lee 500797 Security Bond – Garret 100.00

Healy Welding 101752 Parts, Labor & Welding 402.32

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 9102 – Kitchen slicer 427.61

Hoffmann, Kathleen 500789 MILEAGE 35.10

Hydraulic Sales & S 115400 Parts #322 92.32

Impact7G, Inc. 500799 1500 – PH demo – testing 7,750.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 7,675.72

ISACA 251737 Michell Skaff: 2022 IS 380.00

Istate Truck Center Parts 836.51

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 752.15

Jessen Automotive 105818 Spark plugs/Southwood 24.43

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 118.80

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9102 – Glycol 849.95

Joy Jr., Don MILEAGE 93.60

Kirsch***, Jayme 100908 Attorney Bar Dues 185.00

Klemke***, Ian 500687 9108 – Hydronic Engine 120.00

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Parts & Labor #46 736.10

LCC Garage Door Spec 104280 Buildings – Hornick Sh 221.00

Lloyd, Adam MILEAGE 22.23

Loffler Companies 500177 copy machine meter read 420.47

Mail House postage 1,248.37

Mammen, Ted MILEAGE 93.60

McQueen, Joel MILEAGE 35.10

Menards 199721 Shop & cabin supplies 222.34

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 222.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-01/12.. 3,233.58

Midamerica Books 99965 Books 233.40

Moeller John JVJV027331 191.40

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #322 15,042.88

Nahra***, Mark Mileage 300.69

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 687.50

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane-363 gallons 1,015.30

Office Elements 100254 Tape, folders, highlight 388.48

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 432.27

Oto, City of 180887 Water 205.50

Pathology Medical S 1859 Autopsy Fees 3,225.00

Penworthy Company, 184545 Books 367.54

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 39.78

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9103 – Boiler repair 905.71

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Office Supplies 4,631.61

Reimer, Tammy Elaine 500581 MILEAGE 81.90

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts 18.10

Rodriguez, Lillyann 500802 MILEAGE 8.19

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield Repair 29.95

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280 Fuel 1,024.32

Schram, Jeremy MILEAGE 35.10

Secretary of State 208687 Notary for Colin Ryan 30.00

Security National Bank 208797 Equipment: Safety 11,520.26

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Data Processing 168,168.38

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,522.92

Superior Vision 104058 March Vision Insurance 2,736.90

The Boulder Company 500737 Sign Bolts 336.36

Thompson Electric 231500 9101 – Fire alarm insp 1,200.00

Thorpe, Charles MILEAGE 26.33

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts #221 106.00

Travelers CL Remitt 105476 Policy # 0106381700 LB 3,030.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Michelle Skaff: Tyler 1,099.00

United Healthcare 102482 March 2022 Coverage 650.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 107,384.68

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease Payment – 8th 132.25

Williges LLC 102485 Annual Parking Fee 2,100.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Electricity 86.80

Woodbury Cnty Treas. 104770 10 cases 8 1/2 by 11 300.00

Yankton County Sheriff 256729 Service on Forfeiture 52.50

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Parts & Labor #524 307.30

———————————————–

Grand Total: 383,674.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022