Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — February 22, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, Radig, and De Witt; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for February 22, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 15, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $603,774.48. Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of McKenzie Stoos, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 02-28-22, $24.34/hour, 6.7%=$1.54/hour. Promotion from Treasurer Clerk II to Legal Secretary III. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for a P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.38/hour. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC), with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Lofted View Events, effective 12/5/21. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Mid American Energy. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Bid letting was held for gravel production. The bids are as follows:

Bedrock Gravel, Schleswig, IA — $2,025,000.00

Hallett Materials, Wall Lake, IA — $2,175,000.00

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for gravel production to Bedrock Gravel for $2,025,000.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Jeremy Taylor, Board of Supervisors, on how Elected Officials’ pay is set. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive documentation from the Auditor and Sheriff regarding the Compensation Board recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for purposes in accordance with the Department of the Treasury’s Final Rule and to appropriate the intention of funds of up to $10 million to be used for the purposes in the documentation provided. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to appropriate $156,303.00 to provide a 4% increase for salaried wage plan employees to the employee’s biweekly amount for the last pay-period of FY22 for each pay-period of FY23. Carried 3-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 1, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022