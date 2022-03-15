Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Notice Regarding Public Hearings

NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC HEARINGS

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the following item of business, hereafter described in detail, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM and Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM or as soon as possible thereafter as the matter may be considered.

Said hearings shall be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room in the basement of the courthouse. Persons wanting to participate in the public hearings may attend in person during the meetings to comment.

Copies of said item may now be examined in the Woodbury County Auditor’s office in said Courthouse by any interested persons.

All persons who wish to be heard in respect to this matter should appear to participate in the aforesaid hearings.

Item One (1)

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT – Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance – Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance: A proposal to amend the text of the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance to replace Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance with a revised Floodplain Management Ordinance. The proposed ordinance is designed to meet the minimum requirements for acceptance in the National Flood Insurance Program as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Specific floodplain management criteria are set forth in Section 60.3(d) of the rules and regulations as published in the October 1, 1994, Federal Register. This ordinance is a special-purpose zoning ordinance established under authority of Chapter 335 of the Iowa Code. The ordinance establishes zoning districts for the flood hazard areas within the community as identified by the flood insurance study and regulates development only in those floodplain zones. This ordinance establishes a development permit system which requires a permit for all development within the floodplain zones. Violations of the provisions of this Ordinance or failure to comply with any of the requirements (including violations of conditions and safeguards established in connection with grants of Variances) shall constitute a misdemeanor. Any person who violates this Ordinance or fails to comply with any of its requirements shall upon conviction thereof be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned for not more than 30 days. Each day such violation continues shall be considered a separate offense. Nothing herein contained shall prevent Woodbury County from taking such other lawful action as is necessary to prevent or remedy violation.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 17, 2022