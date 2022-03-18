Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 8

This week, a bill I drafted to create a working group to study the impact of technology on children’s cognitive function was introduced to the Senate. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, and I’m confident Governor Reynolds will sign it into law. For too long we haven’t understood the long-term implications of technology on children. Technology has proven to have many negative consequences such as increasing obesity rates, decreasing self-esteem, negatively impacting children’s social skills, decreasing attention spans, creating road blocks in developing critical thinking, and impairing gratification systems. A current study has found teenagers spend up to nine hours a day on their screens, and children eight to twelve years old spend four to six hours per day. As parents, educators, legislators and a state we must know in-depth the impact of sitting behind a screen for many hours a day. Senate File 2357 passed the Senate this week. This bill requires a school board member to vote yay, nay, or abstain only if they have a conflict on all matters before their board. Iowans expect elected officials to be clear with their opinions on specific issues, even if they don’t agree. Transparency in government bodies, at any level, is expected by Iowans and they deserve to know where their elected officials stand on issues impacting them. This bill ensures community members know where their school board members stand on issues in front of the board. Dairy related issues took center stage on Wednesday. The Senate debate two bills related to the dairy production and marketing in Iowa. The first bill, SF 2309 legalized the sale of fresh milk for very small producers, 10 animals or less, to sell directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is similar to laws in adjacent states governing the sale of fresh milk. These very small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers. Fresh milk, and cheeses made from it, are growing in popularity and SF 2309 provides an opportunity for small producers to capitalize on that popularity safely. Earlier in the day the Senate also ran SF 2290 to foster and develop innovation in the traditional dairy industry. Last year the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill commonly referred as the Butcher Bill to address the overwhelming demand for meat processing in Iowa exacerbated by the pandemic. SF 2290 applies a number of those policy initiatives to the dairy industry as well. It creates a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization program in the Iowa Economic Development Authority in coordination with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. An artisanal dairy study is also created to explore establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or university. The goal of this bill is to help create new career opportunities in the dairy industry and expand economic development in rural Iowa. The Des Moines Register published an Iowa Poll this week saying a majority of Iowans support the tax relief bill signed by Governor Reynolds last week. Most Iowans support the 3.9 flat tax meant to provide a simpler and fairer system for Iowa taxpayers. Since passing the bill, we have heard a lot of feedback about it. We have heard from grandparents who are thrilled about the income tax exemption on retirement income. They can stay in Iowa year-round without paying tax on their retirement and they are excited to spend more time with their kids and grandkids. We have heard from small business owners happy to have a lower rate so they can put more money into their business or hire more workers. Tax relief has always been a priority for Senate Republicans. This policy represents months of hard work to make Iowa a better place to live, work, and make home. It is a policy that encourages work and rewards success, makes Iowa more competitive with other states and helps our state grow. Implementing a fair flat tax for Iowans gets us one step closer to eventually eliminating the income tax in Iowa. Judicial Nominating Reform In 2019 the Iowa Senate took the lead on reforming the process by which Iowa judges are selected to the Iowa Supreme Court. Prior to the reform, the senior judge of the Supreme Court chaired the nominating committee made up of half lawyers elected by members of the Iowa Bar and half Iowans appointed by the governor. That committee selects three candidates and the governor picks the judge to fill a vacancy from those three candidates. The 2019 reform removed the senior judge and added one more member of the public selected by the governor to the state commission. It did not change the process for the district commissions. One of the primary reasons for the reform was concerns about the potential for conflicts of interest with attorneys on the commission and the senior judge. Many attorneys practice in front of the senior judge and could feel pressure to follow the judge’s opinion regardless of the qualifications of the applicant. This concern was realized last year when a senior judge in Fort Dodge made inappropriate comments about candidates for a judicial vacancy and incorrectly told the commissioners one candidate had withdrawn from consideration. This week the Senate passed SF 2132 to make the 2019 reforms made to the state nominating system apply to the district nominating commissions as well. This reform eliminates the conflict between the attorneys on the commission and the senior judge and improves the public accountability of these commissions by increasing the number appointed by the governor, the only person involved in this process elected by Iowans.