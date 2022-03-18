Patricia “Pat” Woods

Patricia “Pat” A. Woods, 88 of LeMars, IA formerly of Kingsley, IA passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Scripture-Wake Service at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Patricia Ann Barthole was born January 28, 1934, Cherokee, IA the daughter of Nicholas and Velma (Trout) Barthole. Pat graduated from Correctionville High School in 1952. She married James E. Woods January 12, 1956, Kingsley, IA where they lived and raised their family.

After Pat and Jim retired from farming they moved to LeMars, IA where they resided. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley and after moving to LeMars became a member at St. James Catholic Church in LeMars.

Pat is survived by her sons, Michael (special friend, Donna), Charles (Sissy) and Robert (Donna), and a daughter, Kathryn Woods, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, Art Poeckes and Clayton Woods, along with nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Janice Barthole, sister, Peggy Poeckes, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Bill) Heidisch, in-laws, Grace and Lee Spangler & Blanche and Gene Conaway.