Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 8

It is a great week to be an Iowan. Governor Kim Reynolds signed historic tax cuts on Tuesday which provided a tax cut for all Iowans. This bill gives every Iowan with a tax cut putting the state income tax rate at 3.9%, flat and fair. Then later Tuesday evening, Governor Reynolds addressed the nation in response to President Biden’s State of the Union. She was able to share our success story. The tax cuts that were discussed last week are now law. Governor Reynolds signed the historic bill which will put more money in your pocket. This is a tax cut for all Iowans. The 3.9% flat tax rate will put Iowa at the 4th lowest tax rate in the country. This new law further exempts retirement income from being subject to the state income tax. All people are paying the same rate, and everyone is paying less than what they paid prior to this historic law. This tax plan ensures that our government is properly funded for the foreseeable future. It ensures everyone pays their share and not a penny more. I would like to express gratitude to my colleagues in the House of Representatives and Senate along with Governor Reynolds’ leadership for their hard work to make this happen. This week, Iowa House Republicans passed HF 2298. This bill forbids licensed child care centers, elementary, secondary, or postsecondary schools from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for enrollment. Iowans have been concerned about their children being required to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The House stood on the side of parental choice with this bill. Parents know what is best for their children, and this will empower them to be able to choose the best education for their children without having to worry about a mandated vaccination for enrollment. Another top priority this session is addressing the workforce crisis. This week the House passed two bills to grant parents access to affordable child care. House File 2127 allows parents to pay the difference between Child Care Assistance (CCA) rates and the rates charged to families who do not receive CCA. This bill will allow flexibility between parents and child care providers to help raise the income of child care providers, and it will allow more providers to accept CCA. We also passed House File 2198. This allows 16 and 17-year-olds to provide child care to school-aged children in a child care center without supervision. This bill can help fill the workforce gap facing our child care industry. This is not a requirement, but an additional option for our child care providers. Many 16-year-olds are more than capable of caring for school-aged children, and it will permit them to gain valuable experience at a young age. This session we will be sending another historic bill to the governor’s desk. The Senate has agreed to protect women’s sports. Girl’s deserve the chance to play sports just as anyone else, and this bill provides that level of protection. Nationwide biological men have been dominating women’s sports which has belittled the game and been an insult to competition. That should not happen here in Iowa, and it will never happen in Iowa. Thank you to all who have reached out to me and other legislators to ensure this bill passed. This was a controversial topic, but your support played an integral part to bring this vote to the floor. I proudly voted yes. Governor Reynolds’ leadership was on display this week as she addressed our nation that is going through difficult times. She proudly spoke about our tax cut, our persistent support of law enforcement, getting kids back in the class room and empowering parents in education, responsible budgetary practices, and most importantly defending your liberty. Governor Reynolds likes to say “Believe in Iowans, and Iowans will not let you down.” It is by the effort of Iowans like you that we are able to be such a powerful example of liberty to the nation. I mentioned earlier in the session that I planned to run for re-election. This week I filed with the Secretary of State to begin my campaign for the 2022 election. I hope that I have earned your vote from my hard work and voting record. As always, if there are any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at my email: tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov.